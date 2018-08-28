Stevenage teenager’s head shave for gran with terminal cancer

Max, pictured with his gran Janette, after completing his head shave for Cancer Research UK. Picture: Courtesy of Max Peebles Archant

An 18-year-old from Stevenage has raised more than £1,200 for Cancer Research UK in honour of his gran, who has terminal cancer.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Waggon and Horses pub in Graveley hosted Max's head shave last week. Picture: Courtesy of Max Peebles The Waggon and Horses pub in Graveley hosted Max's head shave last week. Picture: Courtesy of Max Peebles

Max Peebles shaved off his hair last week for the charity, which is working to find a cure for cancer and kinder treatments for patients.

Max’s gran Janette Bracey – who lives in Graveley – was diagnosed with womb cancer in 2018.

While she has received treatments that will prolong her life, sadly her condition is terminal.

Initially, Max set out to raise £1,000 for Cancer Research UK – but has since surpassed his target by £260 so far.

Max has raised more than £1,000 for the charity after his gran was sadly diagnosed with terminal cancer. Picture: Courtesy of Max Peebles Max has raised more than £1,000 for the charity after his gran was sadly diagnosed with terminal cancer. Picture: Courtesy of Max Peebles

Max said: “Last year my gran was diagnosed with terminal womb cancer.

“She has eventually received treatment which will prolong her life, but she sadly cannot be cured.

“On January 1, I shaved my head to raise money for Cancer Research UK in the hope that one day a cure will be found so that others do not need to suffer or be so scared of this nasty disease and the devastation it leaves behind for family members.

“The reason I chose to shave my head, over anything else, is because losing your hair while going through chemotherapy is something many fear, including my gran.

Max Peebles shaved his head to raise money for Cancer Research UK. Picture: Courtesy of Max Peebles Max Peebles shaved his head to raise money for Cancer Research UK. Picture: Courtesy of Max Peebles

“Braving the shave is an incredible feeling! I have done nothing but embrace it, and feel incredibly proud of myself for accomplishing this achievement.

“I personally would like to say a massive thank you to everyone who has helped me achieve my goal by sharing my Facebook post – which has 4,000 views – and donating to my JustGiving page.

“Also a massive thank you to the Waggon and Horses pub in Graveley for hosting the event.

“The page will be up until the end of January so I am still accepting donations to potentially help this amazing cause a little bit more.

“Please dig deep, as Cancer Research UK need has much help as possible.”

Cancer Research UK works to help prevent cancer, diagnose is earlier, develop new treatments and optimise current treatments by personalising them and making them even more effective.

To make a donation to Max’s cause before the page closes at the end of January go to justgiving.com/fundraising/max-peebles.