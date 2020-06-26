Advanced search

Stevenage homeless charity rebrands ahead of expansion

PUBLISHED: 17:00 27 June 2020

The Haven on Stevenage's Ditchmore Lane. Picture: Archant

Stevenage Haven – a charity providing shelter and support for single people experiencing homelessness in Stevenage and North Hertfordshire – is rebranding ahead of expansion.

The charity’s fundraising and marketing manager, Pearl Pearce-Smith, said: “Stevenage Haven currently runs a 40-bed hostel in Stevenage and a 15-bed hostel in Hitchin, and we have plans to expand further into North Herts very soon.

“To incorporate all our projects a little better under one name, and to modernise our organisation, we have decided to rebrand to ‘Haven First’. We foresee this step as the first in the direction of further growth within Herts and towards the ultimate goal of ending homelessness.

“A new website will launch on Monday. We hope it will encourage new members of the Stevenage and North Herts community to identify with the work we do and understand how far our umbrella of support spreads.”

