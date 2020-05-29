Advanced search

Stevenage charity appeals for gift donations to give to homeless people on their birthdays

PUBLISHED: 12:01 30 May 2020

The Haven on Stevenage's Ditchmore Lane. Picture: Archant

A charity providing shelter and support for single people experiencing homelessness in Stevenage and North Herts is appealing for donations of gifts to give residents on their birthdays.

Stevenage Haven operates two hostels – The Haven in Stevenage and The Sanctuary in Hitchin – and manages 11 move-on properties.

A spokesman said: “Everyone deserves to feel special on their birthday, and that’s why we provide all our residents with a gift, to remind them this is their safe place.

“We are usually able to put these gifts together from donations we receive across the year. However, since the COVID-19 outbreak, donations have dropped drastically and we are seeing much fewer ‘luxury’ items.

“We’d really appreciate any donations of confectionery and chocolate gift sets, or activity books, so we can make residents’ birthdays as special as we can.”

Call 01438 354884 or email info@stevenagehaven.org.uk.

