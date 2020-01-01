Stevenage firefighters remembered on 15th anniversary of Harrow Court blaze

The Herts firefighting community are remembering Stevenage firefighters Michael Miller and Jeff Wornham, who died in the Harrow Court fire 15 years ago. Picture: Herts Fire & Rescue Archant

The firefighting community are remembering two firefighters who died 15 years ago today while tackling a blaze at Harrow Court in Stevenage.

Firefighters Michael Miller and Jeffrey Wornham died while tackling a fire at Harrow Court in Stevenage on February 2, 2005. Picture: Herts Fire and Rescue Firefighters Michael Miller and Jeffrey Wornham died while tackling a fire at Harrow Court in Stevenage on February 2, 2005. Picture: Herts Fire and Rescue

Michael Miller and Jeff Wornham lost their lives trying to rescue resident Natalie Close, who was also killed in the tragedy on February 2, 2005.

Posting on social media platform Twitter, the Herts Fire and Rescue Service tweeted: "Today we remember FF Jeff Wornham and FF Michael Miller, who tragically lost their lives 15 years ago whilst trying to save the life of a resident at Harrow Court in Stevenage.

"Our thoughts remain with their families."

The Hertfordshire branch of the Fire Brigade Union also paid tribute, tweeting: "On the 15th anniversary of the fire at Harrow Court in Stevenage #WeRemember our brothers Mike and Jeff who, having rescued one person, tragically lost their lives attempting to rescue another. #RIP gentlemen".