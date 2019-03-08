Advanced search

Stevenage Halloween-tastic event is roaring success

PUBLISHED: 13:05 28 October 2019 | UPDATED: 13:05 28 October 2019

Indentity Dance performed a flash mob to thriller at the Stevenage Halloween-tastic event. Picture: Tina Benson

Indentity Dance performed a flash mob to thriller at the Stevenage Halloween-tastic event. Picture: Tina Benson

Stevenage town centre was the place to be for a fright on Saturday, as it was host to the borough council's third annual Halloween-tastic event on Saturday.

Indentity Dance performed a flash mob to thriller at the Stevenage Halloween-tastic event. Picture: Tina Benson

The event included a 'Thriller' flash mob performed by Identity Dance, a fire display by Kitty Devereux, a magic show, free face painting and more.

Organiser and town centre manager Tina Benson said: "Stevenage Borough Council held its annual Halloween-tastic event on Saturday. This year, it was held in a new location, Forum Square.

Crowds were entertaining by fire performer Kitty Devereux at the Stevenage Halloween-tastic event. Picture: Tu plus Tu Photography

"Crowds descended on the town to join in the mix of fun on offer. From clown magician shows, face painting, fire performances, sand art, best dressed scary outfit competition and pumpkin trail.

"The winner of the day was a surprise Thriller flash mob."

Indentity Dance performed a flash mob to thriller at the Stevenage Halloween-tastic event. Picture: Tina Benson

Identity Dance leader Charlotte Hull, said: "The kids spent 2½ hours rehearsing the flash mob and had a brilliant time. Everyone was looking forward to it and not even the rain could stop us."

Crowds were entertaining by fire performer Kitty Devereux at the Stevenage Halloween-tastic event. Picture: Tu plus Tu Photography

Indentity Dance performed a flash mob to thriller at the Stevenage Halloween-tastic event. Picture: Tina BensonIndentity Dance performed a flash mob to thriller at the Stevenage Halloween-tastic event. Picture: Tina Benson

Crowds were entertaining by fire performer Kitty Devereux at the Stevenage Halloween-tastic event. Picture: Tu plus Tu Photography

Crowds were entertaining by fire performer Kitty Devereux at the Stevenage Halloween-tastic event. Picture: Tu plus Tu PhotographyCrowds were entertaining by fire performer Kitty Devereux at the Stevenage Halloween-tastic event. Picture: Tu plus Tu Photography

