£5k community fund set to maintain Covid the Cobra and other outdoor spaces
Fay Barrett
- Credit: Archant
Three Stevenage community groups, including the organisers of Covid the Cobra, have received a share of this year's £5,000 Stevenage Works fund.
This year’s community chest is split between Green Space Volunteers, Covid the Cobra, and Friends and Relatives of Trotts Hill.
Green Space Volunteers were awarded £1,000, which will be used to replace rose bushes with lavender bushes.
A £2,000 grant was also given to organisers of Covid the Cobra. The mosaic art installation, located in the Grace Way underpass, was created in the first lockdown.
READ MORE: Covid the Cobra snakes through Stevenage bringing smiles to people’s faces
Contributions of painted rocks were made by community members of all ages, making the cobra around 10,000 stones long. The money will be used to help replace the stones.
The remaining £2,000 went to FROTH to set up a forest school for Trotts Hill Primary and Nursery School.
The community chest is awarded by Stevenage Borough Council, in connection with construction companies Mulalley and Waites. It supports projects of social value and was set up in connection with North Hertfordshire College and Job Centre Plus.
