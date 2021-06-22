Special needs school's urgent appeal for swim helpers
A school for children with severe learning difficulties "desperately needs volunteers" to help pupils during swimming sessions.
Greenside School in Stevenage is a special needs school for children aged two to 19 who have complex, severe and profound learning difficulties.
Swimming is popular with pupils and most require 1:1 assistance, but the number of volunteer helpers has dropped dramatically since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Pool manager Michael Levy said: "The school desperately needs regular volunteers to help with our children in its hydrotherapy pool. We had 25 volunteers weekly before COVID-19 and now just have 13. We need to build this up again.
"This is an incredibly rewarding opportunity, watching their progress, enjoyment, smiles and laughter."
Full training is provided.
If you are interested and can commit to a regular session once a week, email michael.levy@greenside.herts.sch.uk.
