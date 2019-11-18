Advanced search

Green Party candidate for Stevenage Victoria Snelling on why you should vote for her in the General Election

As part of our General Election 2019 coverage, Green Party candidate for Stevenage Victoria Snelling has her say on why she deserves your vote.

Climate change is a reality we have to deal with in the very near future and I will support all measures for putting combatting the effects of climate change at the centre of everything we do. Without rebalancing our communities and lives, our future will not be bright or hopeful.

Local energy companies owned by the community and distributing energy from renewable sources provide jobs and affordable energy, and I want to see Stevenage leading the way by setting up a local energy scheme.

New housing developments should be safe, energy efficient and wildlife friendly. There are many ways we can create a place that people love to live and that minimises our impact on the environment. The Green Party is the only Party with an achievable plan for tackling the climate crisis.

We cannot create a better world by excluding some people from our vision of the future. I support human rights for all and believe firmly that all people are equal. Our laws and culture should reflect that. Our environments, whether public spaces, or workplaces, or societies, or civic institutions, should be inclusive and accessible.

The Green Party understands that the threats to economic, social and environmental wellbeing are part of the same problem and recognises that solving one of these crises cannot be achieved without solving the others.

Transforming our communities requires the bravery to be radical and the generosity of spirit to work together. I believe we can make a sustainable future based on respect for the environment, justice and fairness for all.

As Green MP for Stevenage I would work to protect our green spaces and support wildlife-friendly housing. We want people to live in harmony with our environment.

This election is a chance to take a stand, to unleash the power of fresh thinking and communities to make lives better - to vote Green.

