Stevenage Grange Rotary Club break record for Christmas fundraising

Stevenage Male Voice Choir entertained Sainsbury's customers and staff with a medley of Christmas classics. Picture: Stevenage Grange Rotary Club Archant

The Rotary Club of Stevenage Grange has raised a record-breaking £4,625 after a week of festive fundraising at the Sainsbury's branch in Poplars.

Chris Kiely - Specsavers manager at Sainsbury's branch in Poplars - with Santa Claus. Picture: Stevenage Grange Rotary Club Chris Kiely - Specsavers manager at Sainsbury's branch in Poplars - with Santa Claus. Picture: Stevenage Grange Rotary Club

Rotary's famous Santa sled dropped by the store last week, while the Stevenage Male Voice Choir entertained customers and staff with a medley of Christmas classics - supported by Stevenage mayor Simon Speller.

All money raised will go towards local Rotary charities - including the Willow Foundation and Garden House Hospice.

Grange President Ian Begg said: "A great big thank you for donating to our Rotary charitable causes. Our thanks also go to Sainsbury's manager Jane Litchfield and Specsavers manager Chris Kiely, and all their staff for making us feel at home.

"Also to the Mayor & Mayoress of Stevenage, Simon and Bridy Speller for their lending support - and of course SMVC for entertaining us over Sunday lunchtime."