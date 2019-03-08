Advanced search

The 'mum of Great Northern' retires after more than 20 years' service in Stevenage

PUBLISHED: 13:12 10 July 2019

Sue received a surprise announcement on her last day. Picture: Govia Thameslink Rail

Sue received a surprise announcement on her last day. Picture: Govia Thameslink Rail

An employee who worked at Stevenage railway station for more than 20 years and was nicknamed the 'mum of Great Northern', has received a warm send off following her retirement earlier this week.

Sue's colleagues also gave her a warm send off. Picture: Govia Thameslink RailwaySue's colleagues also gave her a warm send off. Picture: Govia Thameslink Railway

Susan Shickle retired on Monday after working for 22 years at Stevenage station.

Susan enjoyed cake, banners, a special announcement on notice boards and the company of dear colleagues as she waved her railway career goodbye.

Marc Edwards, Stevenage station manager, said: "Susan had a big presence within the team and was a huge resource for staff. She will be greatly missed."

Although Susan is looking forward to spending more time with her grandchildren in Stevenage, she won't be missed for too long - she has already promised to tend after the station's flower boxes that she helped to plant.

She said: "I am really going to miss all the people at the railway, but I intend to come back regularly."

