The ‘mum of Great Northern’ retires after more than 20 years’ service in Stevenage

An employee who worked at Stevenage railway station for more than 20 years and was nicknamed the 'mum of Great Northern', has received a warm send off following her retirement earlier this week.

Susan Shickle retired on Monday after working for 22 years at Stevenage station.

Susan enjoyed cake, banners, a special announcement on notice boards and the company of dear colleagues as she waved her railway career goodbye.

Marc Edwards, Stevenage station manager, said: "Susan had a big presence within the team and was a huge resource for staff. She will be greatly missed."

Although Susan is looking forward to spending more time with her grandchildren in Stevenage, she won't be missed for too long - she has already promised to tend after the station's flower boxes that she helped to plant.

She said: "I am really going to miss all the people at the railway, but I intend to come back regularly."