GP surgery outstrips mass vaccination centre's COVID-19 jab rate

Published: 10:30 AM February 24, 2021

Stevenage MP Stephen McPartland (centre), with the chairman of the East and North Herts Clinical Commissioning Group Prag Moodley (far right) and some of the COVID-19 vaccination team at St Nicholas Health Centre - Credit: Courtesy of Stephen McPartland's office

In Stevenage, a GP surgery has outstripped the mass vaccination centre when it comes to the rate of administering the COVID-19 vaccine.

When Stevenage MP Stephen McPartland visited St Nicholas Health Centre to see the vaccination programme in action, 1,436 people were inoculated that day - nearly 50 per cent more than the 1,000 daily average at the town's mass vaccination centre.

He said: “All our GPs are working together and have identified two GP surgeries where they give the vaccinations. The St Nicholas surgery is incredibly well organised. Patients are inside for less than two minutes and the organisation is military-like precision, while warm and friendly.

“The number vaccinated was staggering and I have now asked ministers if our GPs can take over running the mass vaccination centre, as they have the experience, flexibility and desire to get to every single person in our community quickly."