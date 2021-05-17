Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News

Community rallies round as four-year-old Elianna battles leukaemia

Author Picture Icon

Louise McEvoy

Published: 5:00 PM May 17, 2021   
Stevenage girl Elianna Ferguson asleep in hospital bed with leukaemia

Four-year-old Elianna Ferguson, from Stevenage, is battling leukaemia - Credit: Francesca Ferguson

The family of a four-year-old Stevenage girl battling leukaemia after a shock diagnosis say they have been bolstered by incredible support from the community, and are encouraging parents with medical concerns about their children to be persistent with doctors.

Francesca Ferguson says her daughter Elianna first "started to make complaints of bone pain and that her heart felt funny" in March.

She was pale, lethargic and tearful. Francesca said: "We thought it was a growth spurt, and she was tired because she'd just gone back to school after lockdown."

But Elianna began to wake with swelling around her eyes. Francesca said "she didn't look like my child" and thought it was an allergic reaction.

GP visits and an ECG didn't reveal the cause of Elianna's symptoms.

You may also want to watch:

Francesca said: "One morning, she was eating toast and started choking and struggling to breathe, so I called 999."

Stevenage girl Elianna Ferguson before being diagnosed with leukaemia

Elianna began feeling ill in March - Credit: Francesca Ferguson

Following a blood test and chest x-ray, which found a mass restricting her airway, Elianna was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia.

Most Read

  1. 1 What can and can't open when COVID-19 lockdown restrictions ease on May 17?
  2. 2 Road closed after serious crash in Letchworth
  3. 3 Worry flat block build threatens Roman burial mounds
  1. 4 Man dies at scene of three vehicle car crash
  2. 5 May 17: North Herts' first escape room opens
  3. 6 Skate park removed after 'mindless vandalism' renders it unsafe
  4. 7 Drop-in COVID vaccine sessions available this week
  5. 8 Search continues for missing Stevenage man
  6. 9 What can open when COVID lockdown rules ease on Monday, May 17?
  7. 10 12 countries announced on travel green list from May 17

She has since had chemotherapy, transfusions, a lumbar puncture and steroids, and is facing two years of treatment.

Francesca and husband Anthony, who own Renegade Fitness Academy in Stevenage, say they have been overwhelmed by the community rallying round to support their family, with more than £20,000 raised through Go Fund Me to help ensure they can be by Elianna's side when she needs them most.

Francesca said: "The community has come together for us - it's been incredible. We've been hit really hard by the pandemic as a business, and Elianna was diagnosed two days before we were due to reopen. This money means we won't need to worry about things like travelling costs to the hospital."

The Stevenage Ferguson family smiling together

Elianna pictured here with mum Francesca, dad Anthony and brother Ashton - Credit: Francesca Ferguson

The couple is encouraging parents not to hesitate seeking medical help if they are worried about their child, and to persist until satisfied. Francesca said: "Go with your gut and don't be put off. If you know something isn't right, you must persist. You are an expert in your own child."

Leukaemia symptoms can include fever, fatigue, weight loss, frequent infections and easy bleeding or bruising.

Health
People
Campaign
Stevenage News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Matalan store front Stevenage

Planning and Development

Matalan store confirms closure date ahead of demolition for flats

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
North Road police

Road closed as emergency services attend crash in Stevenage

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
The coronavirus lockdown will give you plenty of time to come up with a fundraising idea to support

Man dies after falling ill in town centre

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Police officers reported to the Chevronic Centre on Wilbury Way, Hitchin, after the owner found a suspected grenade

Updated

Bomb squad called after suspected grenade found in Hitchin

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus