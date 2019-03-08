Stevenage girl wins through to final of national kitchen design competition

Judges were impressed with Chloe's inventiveness in her design. Archant

An 11-year-old girl from Stevenage has won through to the final of a national kitchen design competition.

Chloe Miles, 11, could see her kitchen design brought to life. Picture courtesy of WPR. Chloe Miles, 11, could see her kitchen design brought to life. Picture courtesy of WPR.

Chloe Miles is one of 11 designers shortlisted from hundreds of entries, and is now one step closer to helping company Benchmarx Kitchens create a kid-inspired kitchen.

The Kid-chen Designer competition was aimed at children aged four to 11, with a brief to let their imaginations fly.

The overall winner will see their design become reality.

Chloe said: "I love drawing and coming up with ideas.

"It would be brilliant to see my design built for real, so I can walk around it and see how it all works.

"My favourite part of my design is the giant aquarium kitchen island.

"I've got my fingers crossed that everyone votes for me as the winner."

A spokesman for Benchmarx Kitchens said Chloe's design is "packed with unique features" and "impressed the panel of kitchen experts due to its inventiveness, build-ability and forward thinking".

Chloe's kitchen included a slide into a ball pit, a giant aquarium kitchen island and a self-stocking fridge.

She also included separate taps for chocolate, milk and water, a doughnut dispenser and a concealed condiment holder in the dining table.

Bella Glenn, part of Benchmarx Kitchen's design team and Kid-chen panel, said: "We were astounded at both the number of entries and high-standard of designs we received.

"It was clear a lot of thought had gone into the drawings, along with fantastic creative flair, so it was really difficult to shortlist the hundreds of applications down to only 11.

"Designs that demonstrated consideration for how a kitchen could enhance family life were favoured, as well as those that embodied elements of originality. Chloe's design was a firm favourite amongst the panel and ticked both of these boxes - particularly with her self-stocking fridge!

"We hope people will take a moment to choose their favourite design."

The winning applicant will receive £500 worth of leisure vouchers and will see their design brought to life.

To view all 11 designs and vote for your favourite, visit marketing.9xb.com/kid-chen-vote before midnight this Friday, September 13.