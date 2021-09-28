Gallery
Reunions and free family fun for schools' anniversaries
- Credit: Danny Loo
Neighbouring schools The Giles Nursery and Infants' School and Giles Junior School in Stevenage celebrated their 50th anniversaries on Saturday.
Rouane Mendel, head of the nursery and infants', said: "A free fair for pupils was well-attended. Children enjoyed a bouncy castle and popcorn and cotton candy. Over 1,000 prizes were won at our stalls.
"Former staff were invited to view the school and share a cream tea.
"It was a tremendous community event enjoyed by all."
Visitors to the juniors enjoyed a history display and school tour. Deputy head Louise Jones said: "It was a lovely afternoon. It was great to see so many people who have been associated with the school in different capacities over the past 50 years, and to hear everyone reminiscing and looking at old photographs.
"We had three children who ran tours of the school, and have had fantastic feedback on how confident and articulate they were."
