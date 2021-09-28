Reunions and free family fun for schools' anniversaries

Gallery

Published: 10:30 AM September 28, 2021

The fair at Giles Nursery and Infants' School in Stevenage had a 1970s theme, as a nod to the era when the school was built - Credit: Danny Loo

Neighbouring schools The Giles Nursery and Infants' School and Giles Junior School in Stevenage celebrated their 50th anniversaries on Saturday.

A fair at the nursery and infants' school proved popular - Credit: Danny Loo

Rouane Mendel, head of the nursery and infants', said: "A free fair for pupils was well-attended. Children enjoyed a bouncy castle and popcorn and cotton candy. Over 1,000 prizes were won at our stalls.

There was a wide range of stalls, with plenty of prizes up for grabs - Credit: Danny Loo

"Former staff were invited to view the school and share a cream tea.

Unlimited free candy floss was one of the highlights - Credit: Danny Loo

"It was a tremendous community event enjoyed by all."

Hoopla was a firm favourite - Credit: Danny Loo

Visitors to the juniors enjoyed a history display and school tour. Deputy head Louise Jones said: "It was a lovely afternoon. It was great to see so many people who have been associated with the school in different capacities over the past 50 years, and to hear everyone reminiscing and looking at old photographs.

Former Giles Junior School pupils reunited - Credit: Danny Loo

"We had three children who ran tours of the school, and have had fantastic feedback on how confident and articulate they were."

Former Giles Junior School teacher Mary Hadall with her husband and former governor Bill Hadall - Credit: Danny Loo

Headteacher of The Giles Nursery and Infants' School, Rouane Mendel (third from left), with members of the parent-teacher association, dressed as hippies in recognition of the school's 1970s roots - Credit: Courtesy of Rouane Mendel

Ball in a Bucket was a challenging task - Credit: Danny Loo

The coconut shy was among the traditional stalls - Credit: Danny Loo

Trying out his crazy golf skills - Credit: Danny Loo

The children enjoyed a wide range of free activities - Credit: Danny Loo

Visitors enjoyed reminiscing as they looked at history displays - Credit: Danny Loo



