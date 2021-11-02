Pride as pupils' hard work earns gold eco award

Gallery

Inspiring pupils to enjoy, protect and learn from the natural world around them, The Giles Nursery and Infants' School in Stevenage has achieved gold in the Woodland Trust's Green Tree Schools Award.

Creating tree bark rubbings - Credit: Courtesy of Rouane Mendel

Schools earn points for environmental projects like tree planting. Tasks at Giles included creating homes for animals, planting, learning about the environment and cutting the school's CO2 emissions.

Building homes for animals to live in, using natural resources - Credit: Courtesy of Rouane Mendel

Headteacher Rouane Mendel said: "Outdoor education is such an important part of our curriculum and it's become even more valuable in the wake of the pandemic.

Using art to inspire learning - A spiral in the style of sculptor Andy Goldsworthy - Credit: Courtesy of Rouane Mendel

"Learning in our beautiful woodland space supports our children in developing their scientific knowledge and understanding of environmental issues. It also helps build relationships and develop self-esteem and confidence, as they learn to take risks within safe boundaries.

A tree identification hunt - Credit: Courtesy of Rouane Mendel

Making seed bombs using compostable pots - Credit: Courtesy of Rouane Mendel

"The children worked so hard to achieve this award. We are so proud of them."











