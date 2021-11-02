Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News

Gallery

Pride as pupils' hard work earns gold eco award

Author Picture Icon

Louise McEvoy

Published: 10:00 AM November 2, 2021
Forest school at The Giles Nursery and Infants' School in Stevenage

Tree dressing day - Credit: Courtesy of Rouane Mendel

Inspiring pupils to enjoy, protect and learn from the natural world around them, The Giles Nursery and Infants' School in Stevenage has achieved gold in the Woodland Trust's Green Tree Schools Award.

Forest school at The Giles Nursery and Infants' School in Stevenage

Creating tree bark rubbings - Credit: Courtesy of Rouane Mendel

Schools earn points for environmental projects like tree planting. Tasks at Giles included creating homes for animals, planting, learning about the environment and cutting the school's CO2 emissions.

Forest school at The Giles Nursery and Infants' School in Stevenage

Building homes for animals to live in, using natural resources - Credit: Courtesy of Rouane Mendel

Headteacher Rouane Mendel said: "Outdoor education is such an important part of our curriculum and it's become even more valuable in the wake of the pandemic.

Forest school at The Giles Nursery and Infants' School in Stevenage

Using art to inspire learning - A spiral in the style of sculptor Andy Goldsworthy - Credit: Courtesy of Rouane Mendel

"Learning in our beautiful woodland space supports our children in developing their scientific knowledge and understanding of environmental issues. It also helps build relationships and develop self-esteem and confidence, as they learn to take risks within safe boundaries.

Forest school at The Giles Nursery and Infants' School in Stevenage

A tree identification hunt - Credit: Courtesy of Rouane Mendel

Forest school at The Giles Nursery and Infants' School in Stevenage

Making seed bombs using compostable pots - Credit: Courtesy of Rouane Mendel

"The children worked so hard to achieve this award. We are so proud of them."




Stevenage News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Stevenage Town Square. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Herts Live

Officer's actions which left man with injuries 'deemed appropriate'

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
Passer by Pete Davison said that the underpass at Fairlands Way and Grace Way "looked better beforehand"

Hertfordshire County Council

Council criticised for 'shoddy' underpass paint job

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Close-up of a police officer's high visibility jacket

Herts Live

Stevenage Mosque evacuated and cordoned off due to suspicious package

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
Metropolitan Police

Herts Live

Met police officer from Stevenage charged with child sex offences

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon