'Staff working in schools are terrified' - headteacher pleads for COVID-19 vaccine

Published: 11:55 AM March 8, 2021

Rouane Mendel, headteacher of The Giles Nursery and Infants' School in Stevenage, is desperate for staff to be vaccinated - Credit: Archant

"Staff working in schools are terrified - none of us believe they are safe environments," admits a headteacher clamouring for staff to be given the COVID-19 vaccine, as schools fully reopen today for the first time since December.

Throughout lockdown, Stevenage primaries have provided education in school for 2, 522 vulnerable pupils and children of critical workers. Rouane Mendel, head of The Giles Nursery and Infants' School, says the town's schools have all seen a significant increase in pupils testing positive for COVID-19 since Christmas.

"Primary pupils are the fastest-growing infected group and the children are presenting asymptomatically and passing the disease on," she said.

"Staff working in schools are terrified. All my staff now assume they will get COVID. None of us believe schools are safe environments. We follow all the guidelines with absolute scrupulousness, but you can't socially distance from young children.

"Four weeks ago, four of my staff contracted the disease from a single child. All are still very ill. One is aged 61 with heart problems, who is sole carer for her 92-year-old mother. Another is a lone parent to two young boys and her chief fear is she will die on her own and the boys will find her."

You may also want to watch:

All 32 Stevenage primary school heads last week signed an open letter rebuking ex-Ofsted chief Michael Wilshaw's assertion on BBC Newsnight that medical staff have sacrificed their lives and "we need a similar commitment from the teaching profession".

Mrs Mendel said: "Surely such recognition that teachers are putting themselves at significant risk means those working with pupils in schools should have been vaccinated before schools re-opened.

"We want safety for staff and stability for pupils, rather than the endless closure of bubbles as infections with the new variant continue to escalate.

"We ask the vaccination planners to distinguish between school sectors. Primary children can't wear masks and the younger children aren't able to socially distance. Staff need to comfort children, read one to one, administer first aid and work with those with special educational needs.

"Teachers should not be expected to sacrifice their lives. Just give us the vaccine."