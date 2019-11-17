Stevenage and North Herts Fawcett Society offers free advice on gender pay gap

The Stevenage and North Herts branch of the Fawcett Society hosted a free event giving advice on the gender pay gap, marking 50 years since the Equal Pay Act was enforced.

The Stevenage and North Herts branch of women's rights charity The Fawcett Society has hosted an equal pay event to raise awareness of the issue.

Thrusday marked the Fawcett Society's national campaign, Equal Pay Day, which calls for action 50 years on from when the Equal Pay Act was introduced.

Nationally, the mean gap for full time workers is 13.1 per cent.

The event held on Saturday saw CEO and principle solicitor at YESS Law Karen Teago offer legal advice to women, and followed a visit to Stevenage parkrun that morning.

Teresa Callaghan, founder of the Stevenage and North Herts campaign, said: "It's important that women in Stevenage know about their right to equal pay and how to access support if they suspect they are being discriminated against.

"Stevenage has a long history of strong women, from Lady Constance Lytton - one of the original Suffragists - to the pioneers who moved to Stevenage, the first new town, to raise their families and work."

To find out more about the Equal Pay Advice Service visit fawcettsociety.org.uk/equal-pay-advice-service.