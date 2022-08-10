Stevenage fundraising day in memory of much-loved Peter

A fundraising day in memory of Peter Angel was held by his family and friends on Saturday in aid of the Motor Neurone Disease Association - Credit: Supplied

The family of a man who died from motor neurone disease aged just 55 have held a charity fundraising day in his memory, in a bid to help find a cure for the devastating condition.

Peter Angel, who lived in Stevenage, was diagnosed with MND in March 2019 and died in February last year.

On Saturday, in Peter's memory, his family held a fundraising event in aid of the Motor Neurone Disease Association (MNDA) at The Pear Tree pub in Stevenage. Activities included games, balloon modelling, raffle, cake sale and screening of The Greatest Showman. There was also a dove release in memory of all MND sufferers.

Peter's daughter, Charlotte, said: "After a 23-month grueling battle with MND, my mum lost her soulmate of 39 years, myself and Ivana lost our dad, our children lost their grandad, and the rest of our family lost an amazing, kind and loving man.

"In that time, we saw things and heard things you can never unsee or unhear. The pain and hurt will never go away, but as a family we will do what we can to help raise money to find a cure. No person or family should have to suffer so horrifically and we need to find a cure.

"We had an amazing fundraising day at The Pear Tree and raised £2,135.32."

Sharon Taylor, leader of Stevenage Borough Council, and Margaret Notley, Stevenage mayor, both attended the event. Councillor Taylor said: "It was an absolute privilege to join an amazing family and their friends for their fundraiser. They celebrated the life of their dear husband, dad and grandad by raising funds so others don’t have to go through what he suffered. Truly inspirational people."

On May 14 next year, Charlotte and her husband Dean are taking part in the inaugural Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon in aid of MNDA and The Rob Burrow Centre for MND. Rob, a former professional rugby league player, has become a leading light in the campaign to raise awareness of MND, having been diagnosed with the terminal illness in December 2019.

Charlotte said: "I'm doing this in memory of my dad, bringing awareness of what MND is and how it destroys not only the person diagnosed, but the family and friends around them."

To make a donation, visit justgiving.com/fundraising/WeLoveYouDad65.