Walk to celebrate Stevenage’s Forster Country before 800 homes plan goes ahead

Walkers enjoyed taking in the views of Forster Country, with this photograph taken from the top of St Nicholas Church tower. Picture: Courtesy of John Spiers Archant

More than 130 people joined a walk to celebrate countryside with cultural and historical significance, before 800 homes are built there.

Stevenage’s Forster Country is a conservation area north of Martins Way – between North Road and Weston Road. It includes Grade II*-listed The Bury and Grade I-listed St Nicholas Church and Rooks Nest House – where author E M Forster spent his childhood from 1883 to 1893.

In February Stevenage Borough Council granted planning permission for 800 homes and a school to be built on the land, despite hundreds of objections.

Last Sunday, the Friends of Forster Country held a three-mile walk around the area.

Chairman John Spiers said: “Many said how much they enjoyed being out in the open countryside with fresh air and glorious views. If the housing goes ahead, paths are likely to be fence-lined corridors with the sky visible only directly overhead. Sadly, it seems the future is bleak.”