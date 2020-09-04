Advanced search

Walk to celebrate Stevenage’s Forster Country before 800 homes plan goes ahead

PUBLISHED: 09:00 05 September 2020

Walkers enjoyed taking in the views of Forster Country, with this photograph taken from the top of St Nicholas Church tower. Picture: Courtesy of John Spiers

Walkers enjoyed taking in the views of Forster Country, with this photograph taken from the top of St Nicholas Church tower. Picture: Courtesy of John Spiers

More than 130 people joined a walk to celebrate countryside with cultural and historical significance, before 800 homes are built there.

Stevenage’s Forster Country is a conservation area north of Martins Way – between North Road and Weston Road. It includes Grade II*-listed The Bury and Grade I-listed St Nicholas Church and Rooks Nest House – where author E M Forster spent his childhood from 1883 to 1893.

In February Stevenage Borough Council granted planning permission for 800 homes and a school to be built on the land, despite hundreds of objections.

Last Sunday, the Friends of Forster Country held a three-mile walk around the area.

Chairman John Spiers said: “Many said how much they enjoyed being out in the open countryside with fresh air and glorious views. If the housing goes ahead, paths are likely to be fence-lined corridors with the sky visible only directly overhead. Sadly, it seems the future is bleak.”

