Footballs and junior kits stolen after Stevenage car break-in

A bag of 12 footballs, and eight junior blue and white striped football kits have been stolen from a car in Stevenage.

Police are appealing for information after a Vauxhall Corsa parked on Randalls Hill - in the Poplars area of Stevenage - was broken into overnight on Saturday, with the offender stealing a dozen footballs and junior kits belonging to AFC Walkern - along with tools and a Sat Nav.

PC Philip Watts, who is investigating, said: "I'm appealing for anyone who saw anything suspicious on Randalls Hill on Saturday night into Sunday morning to get in touch.

"Additionally I'd like the public to be aware of the stolen distinctive junior blue and white striped football kits. If you believe you have seen these please contact us."

You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report, or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 41/108196/19.

Alternatively, you can stay 100 per cent anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.