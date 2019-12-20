Tyre firm collects record donation for Stevenage foodbank

The donations STS Tyre Pros collected for Stevenage foodbank. Picture: STS Tyre Pros Archant

A tyre company has collected a record-breaking amount of donations for Stevenage's foodbank.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

John Mead, chair SCFB Stevenage Community Foodbank, with Rob Gainsborough of STS Tyre Pros. Picture: STS Tyre Pros John Mead, chair SCFB Stevenage Community Foodbank, with Rob Gainsborough of STS Tyre Pros. Picture: STS Tyre Pros

STS Tyre Pros, based in High Street, has been helping the Trussell Trust over the last four years by raising money to buy food for them during the Christmas period.

The final drop off donation was carried out yesterday and weighed a record-breaking 3.03 tonnes - the largest donation that the foodbank has ever seen.

You may also want to watch:

Robert Gainsborough, operations manager for STS Tyre Pros, said: "It is something we are extremely proud of.

"Our philosophy at STS Tyre Pros is 'we care' - it doesn't just apply to our staff and customers, but to our wider community too."

All STS Tyre Pros stores were drop off points throughout the appeal which helped the company reach the three-tonne achievement.

The firm has also donated a £250 service and MOT service which were raffled off, and Robert has even completed a sponsored skydive.