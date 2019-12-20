Tyre firm collects record donation for Stevenage foodbank
PUBLISHED: 16:32 20 December 2019 | UPDATED: 16:32 20 December 2019
A tyre company has collected a record-breaking amount of donations for Stevenage's foodbank.
STS Tyre Pros, based in High Street, has been helping the Trussell Trust over the last four years by raising money to buy food for them during the Christmas period.
The final drop off donation was carried out yesterday and weighed a record-breaking 3.03 tonnes - the largest donation that the foodbank has ever seen.
Robert Gainsborough, operations manager for STS Tyre Pros, said: "It is something we are extremely proud of.
"Our philosophy at STS Tyre Pros is 'we care' - it doesn't just apply to our staff and customers, but to our wider community too."
All STS Tyre Pros stores were drop off points throughout the appeal which helped the company reach the three-tonne achievement.
The firm has also donated a £250 service and MOT service which were raffled off, and Robert has even completed a sponsored skydive.