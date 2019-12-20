Advanced search

Tyre firm collects record donation for Stevenage foodbank

PUBLISHED: 16:32 20 December 2019 | UPDATED: 16:32 20 December 2019

The donations STS Tyre Pros collected for Stevenage foodbank. Picture: STS Tyre Pros

The donations STS Tyre Pros collected for Stevenage foodbank. Picture: STS Tyre Pros

Archant

A tyre company has collected a record-breaking amount of donations for Stevenage's foodbank.

John Mead, chair SCFB Stevenage Community Foodbank, with Rob Gainsborough of STS Tyre Pros. Picture: STS Tyre ProsJohn Mead, chair SCFB Stevenage Community Foodbank, with Rob Gainsborough of STS Tyre Pros. Picture: STS Tyre Pros

STS Tyre Pros, based in High Street, has been helping the Trussell Trust over the last four years by raising money to buy food for them during the Christmas period.

The final drop off donation was carried out yesterday and weighed a record-breaking 3.03 tonnes - the largest donation that the foodbank has ever seen.

You may also want to watch:

Robert Gainsborough, operations manager for STS Tyre Pros, said: "It is something we are extremely proud of.

"Our philosophy at STS Tyre Pros is 'we care' - it doesn't just apply to our staff and customers, but to our wider community too."

All STS Tyre Pros stores were drop off points throughout the appeal which helped the company reach the three-tonne achievement.

The firm has also donated a £250 service and MOT service which were raffled off, and Robert has even completed a sponsored skydive.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Half-price closing down sale at Stevenage Mothercare as collapsed retailer partners with Boots

Collapsed retailer Mothercare will sell products in Boots stores

Stevenage road closed after serious crash between bus and three cars

Walkern Road is closed this afternoon following a serious crash between a bus and three cars. Picture: Herts police

Stevenage nurse sexually harassed colleague while mental health patient slept

Mental health nurse Emmanuel Tagara Chikukwa has been given a caution order after sexually harassing a junior colleague. Picture: Alan Millard

Crews tackle large fire at Hitchin scrapyard

Crews are tackling a large fire at a scrapyard in Hitchin. Picture: Herts Fire and Rescue Service

Racially aggravated assault in Hitchin sparks police appeal

Police are appealing for witnesses after a racially aggravated assault in Hitchin during the early hours of Saturday morning

Most Read

Half-price closing down sale at Stevenage Mothercare as collapsed retailer partners with Boots

Collapsed retailer Mothercare will sell products in Boots stores

Stevenage road closed after serious crash between bus and three cars

Walkern Road is closed this afternoon following a serious crash between a bus and three cars. Picture: Herts police

Stevenage nurse sexually harassed colleague while mental health patient slept

Mental health nurse Emmanuel Tagara Chikukwa has been given a caution order after sexually harassing a junior colleague. Picture: Alan Millard

Crews tackle large fire at Hitchin scrapyard

Crews are tackling a large fire at a scrapyard in Hitchin. Picture: Herts Fire and Rescue Service

Racially aggravated assault in Hitchin sparks police appeal

Police are appealing for witnesses after a racially aggravated assault in Hitchin during the early hours of Saturday morning

Latest from the The Comet

Tyre firm collects record donation for Stevenage foodbank

The donations STS Tyre Pros collected for Stevenage foodbank. Picture: STS Tyre Pros

Ambulance Unison boss quits with blast at own union

There have been three deaths at East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust this month. Picture: Casey Gutteridge.

Baldock mental health support group offers “calm and relaxed environment”

Group founder William Stubbs. Picture: William Stubbs

Letchworth teacher’s sponsored silence raises more than £2,000 for liver disease charity

Salma Razzaq will be taking on a technology ban and sponsored silence in aid of the Children's Liver Disease Foundation. Picture: Salma Razzaq

Stevenage family light up community with annual Christmas display

Freda Marsh has been raising money by decorating her family home in Leaves Spring since 2011. Picture: Freda Marsh
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists