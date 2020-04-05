Advanced search

Stevenage foodbank continues to support people during coronavirus pandemic but supplies are dwindling

PUBLISHED: 08:32 10 April 2020

Stevenage Community Foodbank has seen an increase in demand and a reduction in donations during the coronavirus pandemic.

Stevenage Community Foodbank has seen an increase in demand and a reduction in donations during the coronavirus pandemic.

Archant

The Stevenage and Knebworth Community Foodbank is continuing to support people who find themselves in sudden financial crisis, but said demand is likely to outstrip supply as people struggle to cope during the coronavirus outbreak.

In a bid to observe the government’s social distancing guidelines, the foodbank’s distribution centre which usually operates on Fridays has closed until further notice. Instead, volunteers are delivering essential supplies directly to the doorsteps of those deemed to be most in need as a result of financial hardship.

One volunteer said: “The recent surge in demand has had a significant impact on our food stock. Donations have inevitably diminished as all of our donation points in churches and community centres have had to close down.

“Volunteers are delivering to clients to make sure that they stay at home.

You may also want to watch:

Every care is being taken to adhere to safety - our operation is contactless and all food donated is quarantined for 72 hours, at least. Volunteers are required to wash their hands, then wear gloves, and all bags are new. Volunteers also adhere to distancing rules at all times.”

John Mead, chairman of the Stevenage and Knebworth Community Foodbank, added: “The safety of our volunteers and our clients is paramount. We are having to concentrate on those families and individuals who are isolated and who are suffering from food poverty.

“It is likely also that the numbers will increase as groups such as the self-employed wait for the promised payments.”

He said demand is eventually likely to outstrip the foodbank’s capacity to supply and deliver. “Our resources are finite, but we will do everything we can to help during and beyond the crisis,” John said.

If anyone wishes to make a donation, and is able to spare some food - particularly tinned meals, tinned vegetables and UHT milk - you can give Stevenage Football Club a call on 01438 222 222 and the club will arrange for your donation to be collected from your home address. Donations will subsequently be shared out between the Stevenage and Knebworth Community Foodbank and the Vineyard Church Foodshed in Stevenage, which also provides food to people in need.

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Public warning issued after North London family’s Fairlands Valley picnic dispersed over weekend

Stevenage Police had to break-up a family picnic in Stevenage's Fairlands Valley Park on Sunday. Picture: Brendan Falvey

RAF plane spotted over North Hertfordshire

This C-17 transporter plane was spotted in the skies of North Hertfordshire yesterday. Picture: London Luton Airport/Twitter

NHS announces more COVID-19 deaths at Lister Hospital

The number of confirmed deaths of those who tested positive for coronavirus has risen at Stevenage's Lister Hospital. Picture: Danny Loo

Help NHS Heroes launches at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital amid coronavirus pandemic

The pop-up supermarket at Stevenage's Lister Hospital is the first in a campaign to roll out similar models at hospital sites across the country during the coronavirus pandemic.

COVID-19: East and North Herts NHS Trust announces more deaths

The number of confirmed deaths of those who tested positive for coronavirus has risen at Stevenage's Lister Hospital. Picture: Danny Loo

Most Read

Public warning issued after North London family’s Fairlands Valley picnic dispersed over weekend

Stevenage Police had to break-up a family picnic in Stevenage's Fairlands Valley Park on Sunday. Picture: Brendan Falvey

RAF plane spotted over North Hertfordshire

This C-17 transporter plane was spotted in the skies of North Hertfordshire yesterday. Picture: London Luton Airport/Twitter

NHS announces more COVID-19 deaths at Lister Hospital

The number of confirmed deaths of those who tested positive for coronavirus has risen at Stevenage's Lister Hospital. Picture: Danny Loo

Help NHS Heroes launches at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital amid coronavirus pandemic

The pop-up supermarket at Stevenage's Lister Hospital is the first in a campaign to roll out similar models at hospital sites across the country during the coronavirus pandemic.

COVID-19: East and North Herts NHS Trust announces more deaths

The number of confirmed deaths of those who tested positive for coronavirus has risen at Stevenage's Lister Hospital. Picture: Danny Loo

Latest from the The Comet

Stevenage foodbank continues to support people during coronavirus pandemic but supplies are dwindling

Stevenage Community Foodbank has seen an increase in demand and a reduction in donations during the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus: Follow our live blog for the latest updates

Follow our live blog for the latest on coronavirus updates in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and beyond. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel

Arrests made in connection with string of burglaries in Stevenage

A man and a woman from Stevenage have been arrested in connection with a string of burglaries in the town.

Battle Proms concert at Hatfield House postponed

Cadets at Hatfield House Battle Proms 2019. Picture: John Andrews

‘It is the right thing to do’ – organisers postpone annual music festival

Willow volunteers at Hatfield music festival Folk by the Oak last summer. The festival will now return in 2021. Picture: Jean S. B-C. Mower-Allard
Drive 24