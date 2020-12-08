Heart-warming generosity helps ensure people in need don’t go hungry

Stevenage Community Food Bank has seen an increase in demand during the coronavirus pandemic, and Stevenage Borough Council leader Sharon Taylor is overwhelmed at people's support through donations. Archant

People in Stevenage have shown “extraordinary generosity” in donating food to ensure those in need don’t go hungry this Christmas.

Stevenage Community Food Bank supports residents who find themselves in sudden financial crisis – through redundancy or a change to benefits, for example – meaning they are unable to put food on the table. Lots of food donations have been made to the organisation at a St Nicholas event, and a further collection is planned for Saturday.

Councillor Sharon Taylor, leader of Stevenage Borough Council, said: “The extraordinary generosity of Stevenage people was absolutely wonderful to see and I would like to thank all those people who donated. We will be collecting at Budgens in Great Ashby this Saturday. It’s really vital we keep these food supplies coming. The need is greater than ever.”

If you need the support of Stevenage Community Food Bank, visit their Facebook page and fill out the form.