Heart-warming generosity helps ensure people in need don’t go hungry
PUBLISHED: 14:33 08 December 2020 | UPDATED: 14:33 08 December 2020
Archant
People in Stevenage have shown “extraordinary generosity” in donating food to ensure those in need don’t go hungry this Christmas.
You may also want to watch:
Stevenage Community Food Bank supports residents who find themselves in sudden financial crisis – through redundancy or a change to benefits, for example – meaning they are unable to put food on the table. Lots of food donations have been made to the organisation at a St Nicholas event, and a further collection is planned for Saturday.
Councillor Sharon Taylor, leader of Stevenage Borough Council, said: “The extraordinary generosity of Stevenage people was absolutely wonderful to see and I would like to thank all those people who donated. We will be collecting at Budgens in Great Ashby this Saturday. It’s really vital we keep these food supplies coming. The need is greater than ever.”
If you need the support of Stevenage Community Food Bank, visit their Facebook page and fill out the form.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the orange box above for details.