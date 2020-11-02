Advanced search

Seven-year-olds from Stevenage work together to collect vital donations for Foodshed

PUBLISHED: 17:26 02 November 2020

Teddie, Bertie and Percy pose with their collection. Picture: Louisa Sandford

Teddie, Bertie and Percy pose with their collection. Picture: Louisa Sandford

A group of schoolchildren from Stevenage have worked together to collect vital donations for a food bank in the town, as another national lockdown beckons.

Jake and Grace, from Great Ashby, have also helped collect for Food Shed. Picture: SuppliedJake and Grace, from Great Ashby, have also helped collect for Food Shed. Picture: Supplied

When Teddie Sandford, 7, came home from school asking if he could post leaflets through his neighbour’s doors asking for items for Stevenage’s Foodshed, his mum Louisa says she was amazed.

Almost all the houses on his street in Chells Manor were able to donate something, and Teddie was excited to see the collection grow each day.

With the help of brothers Bertie and Percy, and his friends Jake and Grace from Martins Wood primary school, Teddie managed to collect a huge number of essentials; ranging from chocolate bars, tins of soup and beans, to nappies and baby wipes.

Louisa said: “I was really shocked, especially with how much they have all managed to collect in just a week.

“Teddie wanted to do it to inspire other kids to do the same. He and Jake would Facetime and compare what they had collected, it became almost like a little competition.

“They’ve gathered a huge collection that we hope will make a real difference to our community, especially with the rough time people are going through with current circumstances.”

