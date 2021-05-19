Council breaks safety laws in major refurb of flat blocks

Published: 12:00 PM May 19, 2021

The Health and Safety Executive says Stevenage Borough Council and Mulalley broke health and safety laws that led to damage to asbestos-containing material - Credit: Matt Endersby

Health and safety laws have been broken by Stevenage Borough Council during an ongoing revamp of all its low and medium-rise flat blocks, an investigation has concluded.

By law, asbestos must be removed from buildings under controlled conditions by specialists because exposure can cause cancers and other diseases.

In video footage seen by the Comet, a workman begins using a chisel and hammer to remove a doorframe to an external landing cupboard at a flat in Scarborough Avenue - a cupboard labelled as containing asbestos.

The work was part of the council's Major Refurbishment Contract, which includes 550 flat blocks and is leaving leaseholders facing an estimated average bill of £14,000 per flat.

An investigation by the Health and Safety Executive has concluded the council and main contractor Mulalley broke health and safety laws that led to damage to asbestos-containing material.

The HSE says the council should have instructed Mulalley to have a full refurbishment and demolition survey undertaken and any asbestos removed under controlled conditions, and Mulalley should have immediately stopped work once the cupboard door was opened and the asbestos warning sticker revealed.

Both have been sent a Notification of Contravention letter, which details the material breaches of legislation and leaves them liable to pay HSE's full costs.

Matt Endersby, who lives at the affected address, said: "They carried out work which broke the law and put me and my family at serious risk.

"The workman was contaminating the whole stairwell. The worry is our five-year-old son breathed in the contaminated air.

"I saw the problem because I'm an electrician, but others won't. What else are they doing across town? I've hardly slept. I worry at night."

A HSE investigation into asbestos-related concerns at the same flat in 2020 resulted in advisory letters to the council and Mulalley after the HSE was unable to conclude holes "were drilled using a safe system of work".

Councillor Jeannette Thomas, executive member for housing, said: “We are reviewing the Notification of Contravention letter and will respond to the HSE.

"We will continue to ensure residents, operatives and staff are able to safely live and work in our flat blocks.”

Mulalley did not respond to a request for comment.