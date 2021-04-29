Updated
Opening date revealed for Stevenage Five Guys
- Credit: Five Guys
The wait is almost over... Five Guys in Stevenage is set to open earlier than anticipated.
The new restaurant will open at the former Pizza Hut site in the Leisure Park on Monday, May 3.
The American chain announced the news on its Five Guys UK Instagram account.
It said: "Hey Stevenage. It's officially time to add 3rd May into your diary! Who's coming down to see us next week?"
Current government guidance means only outdoor dining and takeaways are available until May 17, when customers will be able to enjoy food and drink inside restaurants.
You may also want to watch:
The first UK Five Guys launched in Covent Garden in 2013, and "prides itself on using the freshest ingredients".
The fast food chain also boasts 250,000 possible combinations to order your burger, as well as more than 1,000 possible ways to customise your milkshake.
Most Read
- 1 Man dies following cardiac arrest in town centre
- 2 Opening date revealed for Stevenage Five Guys
- 3 Two people taken to hospital following A505 crash
- 4 Bowel Cancer Awareness Month: young survivor's warning
- 5 Man arrested on suspicion of fraud offences in Hitchin
- 6 Victim of terrifying dog attack in Stevenage park speaks out
- 7 WATCH: The man behind Hitchin's Breathe Green bench
- 8 A505 closed after crash
- 9 MP gets behind plans for new M&S in Stevenage
- 10 Councils announce revised bin collection dates for May Bank Holiday