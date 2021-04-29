Opening date revealed for Stevenage Five Guys

Updated

Published: 12:03 PM April 29, 2021

Five Guys will be opening in Stevenage in May 2021 - Credit: Five Guys

The wait is almost over... Five Guys in Stevenage is set to open earlier than anticipated.

The new restaurant will open at the former Pizza Hut site in the Leisure Park on Monday, May 3.

The American chain announced the news on its Five Guys UK Instagram account.

Five Guys is set to open this May, replacing Pizza Hut in Stevenage's Leisure Park - Credit: Archant

It said: "Hey Stevenage. It's officially time to add 3rd May into your diary! Who's coming down to see us next week?"

Current government guidance means only outdoor dining and takeaways are available until May 17, when customers will be able to enjoy food and drink inside restaurants.

Five Guys boasts 250,000 possible combinations to order your burger, as well as more than 1,000 possible ways to customise your milkshake - Credit: Five Guys

The first UK Five Guys launched in Covent Garden in 2013, and "prides itself on using the freshest ingredients".

The fast food chain also boasts 250,000 possible combinations to order your burger, as well as more than 1,000 possible ways to customise your milkshake.



