Advanced search

Stevenage cadet brings home first aid award from South Africa competition

PUBLISHED: 09:01 07 February 2020 | UPDATED: 09:01 07 February 2020

L-R: Fern Berkley from Driffield, Phoebe Carille from Havant, Hannah Jayne Tyson from Bristol, Isabella Conlon Colchester and Stevenage's Jack Cahill. Picture: St John Ambulance

L-R: Fern Berkley from Driffield, Phoebe Carille from Havant, Hannah Jayne Tyson from Bristol, Isabella Conlon Colchester and Stevenage's Jack Cahill. Picture: St John Ambulance

Archant

A St John Ambulance cadet from Stevenage has received a first aid award following a competition in South Africa where he represented his country.

Jack Cahill was chosen to compete in the International St John Ambulance Cadet competition in Cape Town at the start of the year.

You may also want to watch:

He took part in a demanding selection process and was chosen to be part of a team of five representing England and Northern Ireland.

The team competed against other countries around the world in realistic emergency scenarios.

They achieved a silver award for the best team and drill, and a bronze award for the best overall competition team. Jack was also presented with an individual award for his leadership and empathy skills throughout the competition.

Jack said: "It was an incredible, life-changing experience and a huge learning curve made possible by the support from my fellow cadets, my youth leaders at the Stevenage unit, and the exceptional training I have had while being a member of the St John Ambulance family."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Stevenage’s Lister Hospital nurse given six-month suspension after administering medication not prescribed to patients

Lister Hospital.

Crash on A1(M) causing traffic jams in Stevenage area

Accident on A1m around J7 causing delays in Stevenage and Knebworth area. Picture: Herts police

Misconduct hearing looms for Stevenage doctor accused of performing genitals op without consent

Doctor Idris Adekunle Okewole is accused of removing a patient's labial cyst without consent. Picture: Archant

Plans for 800 new homes on Stevenage’s Forster Country given go-ahead despite objections

Stevenage's Forster Country, with St Nicholas Church in the distance. Picture: Brendan Falvey

Historic Hitchin link to Oscar-nominated World War One epic

1917, which has been shortlisted for multiple awards, has a surprising Hitchin link. Picture: Universal/Amblin

Most Read

Stevenage’s Lister Hospital nurse given six-month suspension after administering medication not prescribed to patients

Lister Hospital.

Crash on A1(M) causing traffic jams in Stevenage area

Accident on A1m around J7 causing delays in Stevenage and Knebworth area. Picture: Herts police

Misconduct hearing looms for Stevenage doctor accused of performing genitals op without consent

Doctor Idris Adekunle Okewole is accused of removing a patient's labial cyst without consent. Picture: Archant

Plans for 800 new homes on Stevenage’s Forster Country given go-ahead despite objections

Stevenage's Forster Country, with St Nicholas Church in the distance. Picture: Brendan Falvey

Historic Hitchin link to Oscar-nominated World War One epic

1917, which has been shortlisted for multiple awards, has a surprising Hitchin link. Picture: Universal/Amblin

Latest from the The Comet

The Subways announce Young for Eternity tour warm-up gig in Hitchin

The Subways - Charlotte Cooper, Billy Lunn and Josh Morgan - in their youth. The Welwyn Garden City trio are re-releasing a special edition of their debut album Young for Eternity to mark its 15th anniversary. Picture: supplied by Pomona

Hertfordshire libraries transfer to outside contractor delayed

Hertfordshire County Council is delayed in transferring control of its libraries to an external contractor. Picture: Archant

Stevenage cadet brings home first aid award from South Africa competition

L-R: Fern Berkley from Driffield, Phoebe Carille from Havant, Hannah Jayne Tyson from Bristol, Isabella Conlon Colchester and Stevenage's Jack Cahill. Picture: St John Ambulance

Hitchin woman sentenced for burglary after posing as vulnerable 90-year-old’s carer

Tracey Southgate, 50 of Maytrees, Hitchin, was sentenced at St Albans Crown Court on Friday, January 31. Picture: Herts Police

Hitchin teen set for skydive in aid of eating disorder charity

Charlotte Simpson battled anorexia at a young age and is now takiing on a skydive to raise money for eating disorder charity Beat. Picture: Courtesy of Charlotte Simpson
Drive 24