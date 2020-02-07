Stevenage cadet brings home first aid award from South Africa competition

L-R: Fern Berkley from Driffield, Phoebe Carille from Havant, Hannah Jayne Tyson from Bristol, Isabella Conlon Colchester and Stevenage's Jack Cahill. Picture: St John Ambulance Archant

A St John Ambulance cadet from Stevenage has received a first aid award following a competition in South Africa where he represented his country.

Jack Cahill was chosen to compete in the International St John Ambulance Cadet competition in Cape Town at the start of the year.

He took part in a demanding selection process and was chosen to be part of a team of five representing England and Northern Ireland.

The team competed against other countries around the world in realistic emergency scenarios.

They achieved a silver award for the best team and drill, and a bronze award for the best overall competition team. Jack was also presented with an individual award for his leadership and empathy skills throughout the competition.

Jack said: "It was an incredible, life-changing experience and a huge learning curve made possible by the support from my fellow cadets, my youth leaders at the Stevenage unit, and the exceptional training I have had while being a member of the St John Ambulance family."