Stevenage firefighters at scene of blaze on Bessemer Drive
PUBLISHED: 14:57 24 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:07 24 April 2020
Archant
Firefighters are at the scene of a blaze in Stevenage which broke out around 2pm this afternoon.
Firefighters are at the scene of a blaze on Bessemer Drive. Picture: Stuart Hubner
Crews are currently working to contain the blaze at Bessemer Drive, understood to be at the site of the Kolak Snack factory.
