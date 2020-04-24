Video

Stevenage firefighters at scene of blaze on Bessemer Drive

Firefighters are at the scene of a blaze on Bessemer Drive. Picture: Stuart Hubner Archant

Firefighters are at the scene of a blaze in Stevenage which broke out around 2pm this afternoon.

Crews are currently working to contain the blaze at Bessemer Drive, understood to be at the site of the Kolak Snack factory.

