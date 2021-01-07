The Lamex Stadium to house vaccination training sessions

Published: 10:42 AM January 7, 2021

The Lamex Stadium, home of Stevenage, will see League Two football next season. Picture: ADAM DAVY/PA - Credit: PA

Stevenage FC will provide their stadium to the St John Ambulance Service vaccination programme free of charge this weekend.

The Lamex Stadium's Broadhall Suite and 76 Lounge will be transformed into a training facility for the volunteer group this weekend, as they prepare to deliver vaccinations across the country.

More than 30,000 volunteers are to be trained by SJA across the country, and 120 will be learning at The Lamex this Saturday and Sunday.

Chairman Phil Wallace said, "We are of course keen to help provide rapid vaccinations for people in our community. Training volunteers this weekend is a start and we have also offered our stadium as a vaccination site, if the Herts Community Trust feel they need additional facilities.

"These efforts continue our role of supporting our community in these times of need, in anyway we can."