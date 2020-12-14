Stevenage forced to postpone next two games after another positive COVID-19 test

Published: 5:37 PM December 14, 2020 Updated: 5:24 PM December 15, 2020

Stevenages trip to Tranmere Rovers and the home game with Exeter City have been postponed.

Stevenage’s next two games against Tranmere Rovers and Exeter City have been postponed after another outbreak of COVID-19 at the club.

In a statement issued on their website, Boro said: “[Our] next two League Two fixtures have been suspended.

“The club informed the EFL that they would be unable to fulfil the fixtures following a recent positive COVID-19 test and the requirement for players and staff to self-isolate for 10 days as per EFL and government guidance in order to mitigate against the risk of further infection.

“The circumstances surrounding the postponements will now be the subject of investigation in accordance with EFL regulations.”

The test follows three positive cases in September although the matches then were allowed to go ahead as planned, the EFL saying at the time that “appropriate protocols and government guidance has been adhered to”.

Boro were due to travel to Tranmere tomorrow (Tuesday) before welcoming the Grecians to the Lamex on Saturday.