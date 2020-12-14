Stevenage forced to postpone next two games after another positive COVID-19 test
- Credit: PA
Stevenage’s next two games against Tranmere Rovers and Exeter City have been postponed after another outbreak of COVID-19 at the club.
In a statement issued on their website, Boro said: “[Our] next two League Two fixtures have been suspended.
“The club informed the EFL that they would be unable to fulfil the fixtures following a recent positive COVID-19 test and the requirement for players and staff to self-isolate for 10 days as per EFL and government guidance in order to mitigate against the risk of further infection.
“The circumstances surrounding the postponements will now be the subject of investigation in accordance with EFL regulations.”
The test follows three positive cases in September although the matches then were allowed to go ahead as planned, the EFL saying at the time that “appropriate protocols and government guidance has been adhered to”.
You may also want to watch:
Boro were due to travel to Tranmere tomorrow (Tuesday) before welcoming the Grecians to the Lamex on Saturday.
Most Read
- 1 Residents rage as COVID takes its toll on Christmas post in Stevenage
- 2 Have you seen this missing man from Stevenage?
- 3 Parts of Hertfordshire set to enter ‘very high’ COVID-19 restrictions
- 4 ‘High alert’ coronavirus tier system revealed for our area
- 5 Woman left feeling ‘upset, angry and sick’ after revenge porn ordeal
- 6 Urgent appeal for help so nobody dies alone in Stevenage’s Lister Hospital this Christmas
- 7 An open letter: the subtle scars of coercive control, as revealed by a St Albans victim of domestic abuse
- 8 Stevenage forced to postpone next two games after another positive COVID-19 test
- 9 Proposed flight path changes at Luton Airport could cause disruption to our area, say campaigners
- 10 Luke’s legacy to live on as national hockey guidance is published in his memory