Stevenage FC Foundation to put on sessions at new Herts FA pitch

PUBLISHED: 11:51 23 January 2019

The brand new 3G pitch at Hertfordshire FA's headquarters, Stevenage FC Foundation's new home. Picture: Joe Goude

Stevenage FC Foundation is putting on community-based football sessions at Hertfordshire FA’s state-of-the-art pitch.

Starting on Monday, the foundation is offering three weekly sessions at the Hertfordshire FA Community Football Centre in Baldock Road, Letchworth.

They will take place on the new 3G pitch installed at the site and funded by the Football Foundation.

Joe Goude, head of Stevenage FC Foundation, said: “We’re delighted to be able to support such a great facility from its opening and with three sessions currently on offer.

“We are working hard to bring as many as another six or seven sessions to the Herts FA Community Football Centre over the next couple of months.

“North Hertfordshire is a key area for the foundation, we already deliver in a number of schools and the football club have many fans that reside in this part of the county.

“We’re excited to be able to offer them a way of engaging with the football club as well as leading active and healthy lifestyles away from a match day.”

The foundation will be hosting two walking football sessions and a men’s kickabout session each week.

They hope to add other sessions, including a women’s kickabout.

“We’re looking forward to building on our partnership with Stevenage FC Foundation by bringing their variety of community activities to the football centre,” said Karl Lingham, acting CEO for Herts FA.

“Our work with the foundation in recent times has been supporting the continued development of their workforce in areas such as safeguarding, emergency aid and more, and we’re excited to work with them to create a positive, safe environment here.

“There is a long-term commitment from Hertfordshire FA to provide a facility that meets the needs of our local community and we are delighted to have the foundation as a key partner, working to make the facility a huge success.”

Walking football will be held on Monday from 10am to 11am and Tuesday between 8pm and 9pm. Men’s kickabout sessions will also be held on Mondays from 8pm to 9pm.

