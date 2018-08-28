Advanced search

Stevenage FC calls for fans to use residents letter before time runs out

PUBLISHED: 16:20 08 January 2019

Stevenage FC are encouraging fans to use their residents letter which expires at the end of the month to get two tickets for £10.

The League Two club distributed more than 44,000 letters across the town in a bid to boost attendances at the Lamex Stadium – the club’s average attendance last season was just 2,611 in a town of 88,000.

The first-team squad and manager Dino Maamria even got involved, taking to the streets to post some of the letters through residents doors.

Fans have just two more home games left to redeem their letter, against Crawley Town this Saturday and Forest Green Rovers on Saturday, January 26.

Stevenage FC CEO Alex Tunbridge said: “If you still have your residents letter then I would encourage you to take advantage of the offer before it expires and come along and see what your local club has to offer.

“Our matchdays are more than just about what happens on the pitch and this season we have taken further steps to improve our pre and post-match experience for supporters of all ages.

“At just £10 for two people, there is no better offer in town this January.”

The scheme has been deemed a success by the club, with 70 per cent of those who redeemed the residents letter being new fans, while 50 per cent of those who took the offer up have attended another game since.

While the number of letters redeemed has been positive, Tunbridge is keen to see those who haven’t used theirs at the final two games.

“While the uptake to date has been positive, we know that there are still thousands of residents within the town who have yet to redeem,” he said.

To redeem your residents letter, bring it to the club shop at the Lamex Stadium with proof of your address.

Boro are also offering all emergency service workers, NHS staff and members of the armed forces the opportunity to attend Saturday’s clash with Crawley for just £5.

The club say the offer is to show their appreciation to everybody that helps keep the local and wider community both safe and healthy.

To buy one of the discount tickets visit the club shop at the Lamex Stadium with your Blue Light Card or official service photo ID.

