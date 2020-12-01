Stevenage appoint former Cambridge and Colchester boss Joe Dunne as new assistant to manager Alex Revell
Alex Revell will have a new face helping him on the bench after Stevenage appointed Joe Dunne as assistant manager.
Mark Sampson remains as first-team coach but the appointment does mean Lennie Lawrence’s stay at the club was a short one.
Dunne is the former boss of both Cambridge United and Colchester United and was assistant to Graham Coughlan at Bristol Rovers and Mansfield Town, leaving the Stags in October shortly after the 0-0 draw with Boro.
Chairman Phil Wallace said, “We have not had the start we wanted in the league, but we have improved significantly.
“Alex has worked hard to get us to this position but the more experience we can bring to our management team, the better.”
Wallace added: “It was a privilege to have Lennie as a mentor to Alex for the first few months of the season.
“His experience has been very helpful but we need a manager and assistant on a daily basis.
“He leaves with our sincere thanks and gratitude for his work and guidance.”