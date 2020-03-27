Can you donate to help Stevenage FC’s NHS sandwich service?

Stevenage FC are appealing for your help in keeping their NHS community kitchen afloat over the coming weeks.

As part of the Stevenage FC Community Careline – set up to provide support to the local community during the COVID-19 outbreak – the football club and foundation are looking to raise funds to continue providing a vital sandwich service to frontline NHS staff at Lister Hospital.

More than 100 sandwiches are being provided on a daily basis to nurses, doctors and administrators as they risk their lives for our community.

But in order to sustain this service for the next 12 weeks, Boro desperately need more funds.

Each sandwich costs £1 to source, prepare and deliver, and with 500 sandwiches a week for the next 12 weeks, the club are looking to raise around £6,000.

You can donate by visiting the club’s fundraising page at uk.virginmoneygiving.com. All contributions are hugely appreciated