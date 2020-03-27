Advanced search

Can you donate to help Stevenage FC’s NHS sandwich service?

PUBLISHED: 17:02 28 March 2020

Stevenage boro has issued an appeal for donations to keep their community kitchen alive. Picture: Stevenage FC

Stevenage boro has issued an appeal for donations to keep their community kitchen alive. Picture: Stevenage FC

Archant

Stevenage FC are appealing for your help in keeping their NHS community kitchen afloat over the coming weeks.

As part of the Stevenage FC Community Careline – set up to provide support to the local community during the COVID-19 outbreak – the football club and foundation are looking to raise funds to continue providing a vital sandwich service to frontline NHS staff at Lister Hospital.

You may also want to watch:

More than 100 sandwiches are being provided on a daily basis to nurses, doctors and administrators as they risk their lives for our community.

But in order to sustain this service for the next 12 weeks, Boro desperately need more funds.

Each sandwich costs £1 to source, prepare and deliver, and with 500 sandwiches a week for the next 12 weeks, the club are looking to raise around £6,000.

You can donate by visiting the club’s fundraising page at uk.virginmoneygiving.com. All contributions are hugely appreciated

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Teenagers reportedly ‘cough in faces’ of elderly couple in Hitchin

Three teens were arrested after an incident in Hitchin which left a woman in her 70s with bruises.

Stevenage play areas to be closed amid further coronavirus restrictions

St Nicholas Park in Stevenage. Picture: SBC

Parking in Stevenage and North Hertfordshire: What do you need to know?

Stevenage Borough Council has announced a reduced enforcement of parking. Picture: Google

Three deaths at Lister Hospital after positive tests for COVID-19

Three patients have died at Lister Hospital after testing positive for COVID-19. Picture: DANNY LOO

North Herts District Council announces suspension of food and garden waste collection

NHDC has announced the suspension of two of its bin collection services Picture: NHDC

Most Read

Teenagers reportedly ‘cough in faces’ of elderly couple in Hitchin

Three teens were arrested after an incident in Hitchin which left a woman in her 70s with bruises.

Stevenage play areas to be closed amid further coronavirus restrictions

St Nicholas Park in Stevenage. Picture: SBC

Parking in Stevenage and North Hertfordshire: What do you need to know?

Stevenage Borough Council has announced a reduced enforcement of parking. Picture: Google

Three deaths at Lister Hospital after positive tests for COVID-19

Three patients have died at Lister Hospital after testing positive for COVID-19. Picture: DANNY LOO

North Herts District Council announces suspension of food and garden waste collection

NHDC has announced the suspension of two of its bin collection services Picture: NHDC

Latest from the The Comet

Can you donate to help Stevenage FC’s NHS sandwich service?

Stevenage boro has issued an appeal for donations to keep their community kitchen alive. Picture: Stevenage FC

Dad dies two weeks after Stevenage family’s desperate appeal to help save his life

Billie-Jean and Deon Joubert pictured here with their children Robyn and Bear. Picture: Courtesy of Laura Van De Merwe

Pedestrian dies after A1(M) collision at Stevenage junction

A man has died after he was involved in a collision with a car at junction 8 of the A1(M)

‘As we enter lockdown, everything we took for granted has been taken from us now’

Every month until Hitchin Pride, the Comet will feature diary entries from the LGBQT+ community. Picture: Supplied

Cash boost for Stevenage scheme which supports dying patients

Claire Austin (third from left) from Austin’s Funeral Directors presents a cheque to Abdellah El Alami (centre), general manager for cancer services at the East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust, and Butterfly Volunteer Service co-ordinator Angela Fenn (third from right), pictured alongside Butterfly volunteers. Picture: East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust
Drive 24