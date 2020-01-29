Advanced search

Limited edition shirts almost gone as Stevenage FC prepare to debut new third kit

PUBLISHED: 12:47 29 January 2020 | UPDATED: 12:47 29 January 2020

Vice chair of Stevenage Community Trust, Sharon Brown, Stevenage captain Scott Cuthbert and CEO of Stevenage FC Alex Tunbridge pose with the third kit.

Vice chair of Stevenage Community Trust, Sharon Brown, Stevenage captain Scott Cuthbert and CEO of Stevenage FC Alex Tunbridge pose with the third kit.

Archant

Just 50 limited edition Stevenage Community Trust (SCT) shirts remain, as Stevenage FC prepare to debut the new third strip in their League Two clash with Leyton Orient this weekend.

The sales update comes less than three weeks since the special SCT edition kit was revealed to the public on Thursday, January 9.

Instead of their traditional red and white, Stevenage will wear the specially-designed third kit - with the SCT logo adorned on the front - for their match against Leyton Orient on Saturday.

Alex Tunbridge, chief executive of Stevenage FC, was pleased to see widespread support shown for the initiative and said: "We hope we will be able to sell the remaining shirts in the lead up to Saturday's fixture and raise our targeted amount for the SCT."

You can get your shirt in the club shop at the Broadhall Way ground and via stevenagefc.com. £25 of each shirt sold goes directly towards SCT.

