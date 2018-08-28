Advanced search

Big Ernie returns home after Stevenage community join the search

PUBLISHED: 18:26 07 January 2019 | UPDATED: 18:26 07 January 2019

Ernie had a well-deserved kip after being missing for more than 24 hours. Picture: Mr and Mrs Wells

Archant

A family’s missing appeal for help to find their beloved sausage dog was successful, after more than 24 hours of searching.

Big Ernie went missing from Fairlands Valley Park on Friday morning. Picture: Mr and Mrs WellsBig Ernie went missing from Fairlands Valley Park on Friday morning. Picture: Mr and Mrs Wells

Around 40 people joined the search for Ernie on Friday morning after ran away from Fairlands Valley Park, where owner Stephen Wells was walking him with his three-year-old son and other pooch, Bert.

Ernie was spooked when other dogs in the park chased him, and was not found until Saturday afternoon, despite a Facebook post appealing for help finding him – which had more than 2,000 shares – and people walking the streets to find him.

Stevenage dog lovers have been searching for missing Ernie after owners Stephen and Hannah Wells posted an appeal on Facebook. Picture: Mr and Mrs WellsStevenage dog lovers have been searching for missing Ernie after owners Stephen and Hannah Wells posted an appeal on Facebook. Picture: Mr and Mrs Wells

Stephen’s wife Hannah received a phone call on Saturday to say that Ernie had been spotted near McDonald’s in Monkwood Retail Park.

Stephen told the Comet: “We were blown away by the response from everyone.

“We didn’t realise that everyone would care so much, it was so heart warming and overwhelming seeing everyone come together for big Ernie.

“We want to thank everyone from the bottom of our hearts, we are forever grateful.

“Having him home is amazing, there is less room in the bed at night again, but we can live with that!

“Again, to the people who took time out of their day to help find him, we cannot say thank you enough, we are eternally grateful.”

