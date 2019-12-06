Advanced search

Fake charity collectors steal cash from Stevenage victim

PUBLISHED: 16:53 06 December 2019 | UPDATED: 16:53 06 December 2019

The two women targeted a victim in The Forum in Stevenage last month. Picture: Herts police

Archant

Two women posing as charity collectors stole cash from a victim's wallet in Stevenage last month - and police have today launched a CCTV appeal.

The victim was approached by the women while walking through The Forum at around 4pm on Friday, November 15.

After donating, the victim was hugged by one of the suspects - at which point the second woman removed cash from his wallet.

PC Chris Brown said: "We're aware that this isn't the best CCTV footage, but we're hoping that someone may be able to recognise the women pictured. It's believed that they were in the area at the time of the offence, and may be able to help with our investigation.

"I'd like to take this opportunity to remind people to make sure they're aware of their belongings when they're out and about. Especially now that we're in the lead up to Christmas. Town centres and shopping centres are becoming increasingly busy.

"Thieves and pickpockets are able to take advantage of this, and use well-rehearsed distraction techniques in an attempt to steal. Make sure you're aware of those who approach you - they may well be genuine, but criminals are known to prey on people's good nature for their own personal gain, especially if they consider that person to be vulnerable."

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Brown directly via email at Chris.Brown@herts.pnn.police.uk. You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report or call the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference 41/103752/19.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report information online at crimestoppers-uk.org

