Fairlands Valley Park celebrates 50th anniversary
- Credit: Peter White
Fairlands Valley Park celebrated the 50th anniversary of its opening on Friday, October 7.
Cllr Simon Speller, a local historian, organised a walk and talk event to celebrate the occasion, and around sixty people took up the opportunity to hear about the history of the park and chat about their own memories of it.
It was so successful that Cllr Speller is rerunning the event for people who were unable to attend. Those interested in joining the walk at 10am on Thursday, October 20 are asked to RSVP by email to simon.speller@stevenage.gov.uk and meet at Costello's café.
The park was officially declared open by Stevenage Urban District Council in 1972. It had been earmarked to become Stevenage's main recreation space in the 1966 Master Plan.
Before construction began on its artificial lakes, the land had been used for farming since at least the Tudor era in the 16th century.
Cllr Speller said: “This is a special anniversary because Fairlands Valley Park is so very clearly the jewel in Stevenage’s crown.
“It’s a rich history of being farmland in the early years, which many children of the ‘50s and ‘60s remember fondly.
“The 1960s and 1970s saw great community involvement in activities like adventure play, especially from the mums like Betty Pickersgill and Pat Palmer.
“Then there was the saga over whether Road 9 through the entire length of the Valley would be built. The ‘Save the Valley’ community campaigns of the 1960s and 1970s were perhaps the biggest ever in the new town.
“The Lakes Project itself was a good example of joint working of the Development Corporation, under world famous Engineer Eric Claxton, with the then Urban District Council. This was the first major scheme the council undertook, truly driven by new town pioneers Bill Lawrence, Alf Luhman, and others on the council.
“The 1980s jogging boom saw many running events take part in the Valley, and especially the annual Fun Runs. More recently, cyclists have found the Valley Park to be an excellent base for cycle rides.
“The landscaping has matured, the lakes and woodlands still attract visitors from far and wide. How green is our Valley!”