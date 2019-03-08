Stevenage FC U18s on the ropes at Fairlands activity centre

Stevenage FC's U18s took part in a team building challenge with the high ropes at Fairlands Valley Park. Picture: SLL Archant

Stevenage FC Under 18s were put through their paces with a team building session at Fairlands Valley Outdoor Activities Centre.

The footballers completed a number of activities including the high ropes and crate stacking, which aim to improve confidence, teamwork, agility and communication.

Fairlands Valley outdoor activities centre manager Gavin Davis said: "Fairlands works with many organisations, groups and schools to provide safe and challenging activities that are great for team bonding and it was a pleasure working with Stevenage Football Club to provide these team activities."

The group were accompanied by two of boro's academy coaches and retired first team legends Ronnie Henry and Alex Revell.

Fairlands Valley Outdoor Activity Centre is managed by Stevenage Leisure Limited and offers a huge variety of wet and non-water based activities and courses for adults and children.

