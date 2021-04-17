"The most important lesson I've learned is to not give up" - Stevenage girl pays tribute to Duke of Edinburgh Awards
- Credit: Herts County Council
An 18-year-old girl from Stevenage has described how the Duke of Edinburgh's Award helped her "build her independence" as the country prepares for the funeral of Prince Philip.
Avika Shah is undertaking her Gold programme through the Hertfordshire Virtual Group - an online group for young people who choose to complete the award independent of schools or other centres.
After achieving her Bronze and Silver Duke of Edinburgh Awards, Avika said that participating has helped her to "build her independence and to succeed at doing many different things".
Describing her expedition as her biggest challenge so far, Avika said: "The most important lesson I've learned is to not give up and keep trying.
"I have really enjoyed learning lots of different skills and knowing that I can achieve them.
You may also want to watch:
"Doing my personal best and achieving Bronze and Silver was a particular highlight."
The death of HRH Prince Philip on Friday, April 9 sparked tributes from young people whose lives have been transformed by the award.
Most Read
- 1 Rave reviews come flying in as glam bar welcomes back first clients after months of lockdown
- 2 Arrest made after car crashes and overturns in Stevenage
- 3 Who are our Stevenage candidates for Local Elections 2021?
- 4 CCTV appeal after large amount of criminal damage to secured yard
- 5 COVID-19 cases plummet in Stevenage and North Herts as restrictions ease
- 6 PE teachers to run seven marathons in seven days
- 7 Resident calls for brighter street lights after 'shocking' fall leaves her seeking hospital treatment
- 8 Fun fair set for town centre following April 12 reopening
- 9 Letchworth teachers begin six-day strike over pension scheme withdrawal
- 10 Rail passengers warned of three-day closure at London King's Cross station
Since 2013 a total of 41,342 young people have enrolled in the scheme through Herts County Council, with 19.072 achieving awards across the three levels - Bronze, Silver and Gold - through volunteering, physical activity, learning new skills and residential trips (at Gold level only)
Participants have until they are aged 25 to complete the awards.
Jenny Coles, the county council's director of children's services, said: "The Duke of Edinburgh's Award has been a part of Hertfordshire County Council's contribution to enhancing the lives and life chances of our young people since the early 1970s.
"This fantastic legacy from the Duke of Edinburgh will continue to offer life-changing and inclusive opportunities to young people from diverse backgrounds, equipping them with independence, essential life skills, camaraderie and a chance to contribute to their communities."
Prince Philip's funeral will take place at 3pm today at St George's Chapel.