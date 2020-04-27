One arrested on suspicion of drug offences after Stevenage police raid
PUBLISHED: 14:10 27 April 2020
A 21–year–old man from Stevenage has been arrested on suspicion of posession with intent to supply Class B drugs after police forced entry to a property in the town last week.
On Friday, April 24, officers from Stevenage Police Scorpion Team and Stevenage Safer Neighbourhood officers executed a warrant at an address in Moxham House, Giles Crescent at 7am.
The officers had to force their way into the property and after an extensive search, suspected Class B drugs were seized along with a large amount of cash.
A 21–year–old male was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply. He has since been released under investigation.
If you have any concerns about drug related crime in your area, you can report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101.
Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report information online at crimestoppers-uk.org.
