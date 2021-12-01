Anti-spiking campaign launched at Old Town pub

Stevenage Police’s Licensing Officer Gill Akroyd and Claire Holden from the Drapers Arms in the pub with customers supporting the anti-spiking campaign - Credit: Herts police

A campaign aimed at keeping drinkers safe in Stevenage is being rolled out as part of Herts police's ongoing work to prevent spiking.

Stevenage Police’s Licensing Officer Gill Akroyd has been working with Claire Holden from the Drapers Arms in the Old Town on an initiative that will hopefully then be implemented in other pubs across Stevenage as part of Operation Advisory - the police's campaign to reduce sexual assault.

All staff in the Drapers Arms have now received extra training around drink spiking and how to spot the signs that someone might have had their drink spiked.

Drink toppers are available at the bar to help protect drinks and, should anybody be concerned about their drink being tampered with, they should inform the bar staff who will assist.

Advice and information is available around the pub and staff have also been trained to recognise the Ask Angela safety code which is in operation.

Last Friday, Gill visited the Drapers Arms to talk to customers, ahead of their night out, about drink spiking and what the police are doing to help them stay safe.

Stevenage Police’s Licensing Officer Gill Akroyd and Claire Holden from the Drapers Arms in the pub with customers supporting the anti-spiking campaign - Credit: Herts police

Information sheets about drink spiking were given out and Gill did a demonstration with a dipping strip to show how they worked.

Commenting on the pilot scheme, she said: “We hope to work closely with all of our pubs and clubs across the town to help keep everyone as safe as possible over the festive period. These venues are now getting much busier with more people heading out to parties and other events.

“Although confirmed drink spiking cases are still rare, we want everyone to stay safe and every report of spiking is fully investigated.

"We work with health services to identify any noxious substances used and victims of sexual offences receive support from specialist officers who deal with these crimes.

"Anyone who believes they may have been spiked should contact police or health services as soon as possible.”

You can report information directly to Herts police online, via web chat or by calling 101.

Alternatively, you can stay anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org.