Urology consultant at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital performs 500th surgery with robot

PUBLISHED: 08:30 20 January 2019

Urology consultant Nikhil Vasdev (top row, fifth right) with his team and medical director Michael Chilvers (top row, second left). Picture courtesy of the East and North Herts NHS Trust.

Archant

Urology consultant Nikhil Vasdev, with his team, has performed his 500th robotic urology surgery at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital.

His 500 procedures have included robotic prostatectomies, bladder removals and kidney reconstructive surgeries – most of which were treatments for cancer.

Michael Chilvers, medical director of the East and North Herts NHS Trust - which runs Lister, said: “Many congratulations to Nikhil and the team for achieving such an important milestone.

“Nationally, Lister is a really important centre for robotic surgery thanks to the skills and dedication of our teams.”

Nikhil said: “I am very fortunate to be working with an excellent team that has helped me achieve 500 robotic surgeries in four-and-a-half years as a consultant.

“I am grateful to the robotic theatre team, senior management, my colleagues in urology and anaesthetics, nursing team and my family for their support.”

