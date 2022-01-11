Stevenage doctor faces misconduct hearing over untrue letter

A Stevenage doctor is facing a misconduct hearing next month over an allegation that he signed a letter knowing it contained false information.

In a hearing scheduled for February 1 to 8, the Medical Practitioners' Tribunal Service will inquire into an allegation that, on July 28, 2018, Dr Mg Oo signed a letter to NHS England that was written in his name and that, when he signed the letter, he was aware that it contained information that was untrue.

It is further alleged that Dr Oo submitted a reflective statement to NHS England dated December 6, 2018, which was intended to give the impression that he had not read the letter before signing it.

It is alleged that Dr Oo’s actions as set out above were dishonest.

The Medical Practitioners' Tribunal Service runs hearings and makes independent decisions about whether doctors are fit to practise medicine.