GP given formal warning over inappropriate behaviour

Louise McEvoy

Published: 2:55 PM September 6, 2021   
Stevenage GP Doctor Michael Duggan has been given a formal warning - Credit: Pexels

A Stevenage GP has been given a formal warning after self-prescribing medication, administering vaccines to himself and requesting his own medical tests.

While a GP at Stevenage's Manor House Surgery, Doctor Michael Duggan inappropriately accessed his own medical record more than one once, self-prescribed medication and requested pathology tests.

He also asked staff, more than once, to inappropriately access his records to record the self-prescriptions, test results and vaccinations.

This was all between July 2016 and March 2018.

In April 2018, Dr Duggan also completed and/or signed a cremation certificate without first questioning the medic who examined the body and recorded the cause of death, which is compulsory.

The Medical Practitioners’ Tribunal Service has concluded Dr Duggan "breached the required standards”, but found his fitness to practise not impaired. A warning will remain on his registration until August 25, 2022.

