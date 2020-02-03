Misconduct hearing looms for Stevenage doctor accused of performing genitals op without consent

Doctor Idris Adekunle Okewole is accused of removing a patient's labial cyst without consent. Picture: Archant Archant

A Stevenage doctor is facing a misconduct hearing over allegations he carried out a procedure on a patient's genitals without consent.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

In a two-week hearing from February 20, the Medical Practitioners' Tribunal Service will look into whether Doctor Idris Adekunle Okewole failed to obtain informed consent from a patient before removing a labial cyst in November 2017.

Doctor Okewole - whose area of practice is Stevenage and Milton Keynes - is also accused of failing to carry out adequate pre-op and post-op discussions, failing to examine the patient before anaesthetic was given, inappropriately carrying out the procedure, and failing to liaise with colleagues.

It is also alleged Dr Okewole was dishonest during the examination of another patient in September 2017 by initially plotting a measurement on the patient's growth chart without having carried out an adequate examination.