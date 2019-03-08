CCTV images released following Stevenage distraction theft

Police would like to speak to the man pictured as they believe he may have information that could assist them in their investigation into a distraction theft outside Sainbury's in Stevenage. Picture: Herts Police Archant

CCTV images have been released after a purse was taken during a distraction theft outside a Sainsbury's store in Stevenage.

Police are appealing for help to identify the man pictured, as they believe he may be able to help with their enquiries.

On Friday, August 9, a woman was approached by a man holding a map who asked her for directions. The woman later noticed her purse was missing.

The incident took place at Sainsbury's petrol station in Hitchin Road.

PC Kirsty Lambert said: "We'd like to speak to the man in the photos as he may have been in the area around the time of the offence and may have information which could assist the investigation.

"We have carried out extensive enquiries in our effort to identify this man, we are now appealing for the public's help."

Anyone with information can contact PC Lambert directly via email at kirsty.lambert@herts.pnn.police.uk.

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in the Force Communications Room via the online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 41/72360/19.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

If a crime is in progress or someone's life is in danger, call 999 immediately.