Advanced search

CCTV images released following Stevenage distraction theft

PUBLISHED: 17:29 22 October 2019

Police would like to speak to the man pictured as they believe he may have information that could assist them in their investigation into a distraction theft outside Sainbury's in Stevenage. Picture: Herts Police

Police would like to speak to the man pictured as they believe he may have information that could assist them in their investigation into a distraction theft outside Sainbury's in Stevenage. Picture: Herts Police

Archant

CCTV images have been released after a purse was taken during a distraction theft outside a Sainsbury's store in Stevenage.

Police are appealing for help to identify the man pictured, as they believe he may be able to help with their enquiries.

On Friday, August 9, a woman was approached by a man holding a map who asked her for directions. The woman later noticed her purse was missing.

The incident took place at Sainsbury's petrol station in Hitchin Road.

PC Kirsty Lambert said: "We'd like to speak to the man in the photos as he may have been in the area around the time of the offence and may have information which could assist the investigation.

You may also want to watch:

"We have carried out extensive enquiries in our effort to identify this man, we are now appealing for the public's help."

Anyone with information can contact PC Lambert directly via email at kirsty.lambert@herts.pnn.police.uk.

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in the Force Communications Room via the online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 41/72360/19.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

If a crime is in progress or someone's life is in danger, call 999 immediately.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

North Herts man arrested on suspicion of rape after wanted appeal

A 33-year-old man from the North Herts area has been arrested by police in connection with a series of offences including rape following a wanted appeal. Picture: Helen Drake

Man dies on Stevenage building site after cardiac arrest

Essex and Herts Air Ambulance attended Wedgwood Way in Stevenage, but sadly the man passed away. Picture: Essex and Herts Air Aimbulance Trust

Huge delays on A1(M) as Hatfield Tunnel closed due to power failure

A1(M) Hatfield Tunnel has been closed due to a power failure. Picture: Kevin Lines

Car crashes head-on into tree in Stevenage

A driver was treated by medics after her car crashed head-on into a tree. Picture: Archant

Stotfold street cordoned off due to unexploded bomb fears

Police were called to Regent Street in Stotfold after fears of an unexploded bomb. Picture: Michael Brookes

Most Read

North Herts man arrested on suspicion of rape after wanted appeal

A 33-year-old man from the North Herts area has been arrested by police in connection with a series of offences including rape following a wanted appeal. Picture: Helen Drake

Man dies on Stevenage building site after cardiac arrest

Essex and Herts Air Ambulance attended Wedgwood Way in Stevenage, but sadly the man passed away. Picture: Essex and Herts Air Aimbulance Trust

Huge delays on A1(M) as Hatfield Tunnel closed due to power failure

A1(M) Hatfield Tunnel has been closed due to a power failure. Picture: Kevin Lines

Car crashes head-on into tree in Stevenage

A driver was treated by medics after her car crashed head-on into a tree. Picture: Archant

Stotfold street cordoned off due to unexploded bomb fears

Police were called to Regent Street in Stotfold after fears of an unexploded bomb. Picture: Michael Brookes

Latest from the The Comet

CCTV images released following Stevenage distraction theft

Police would like to speak to the man pictured as they believe he may have information that could assist them in their investigation into a distraction theft outside Sainbury's in Stevenage. Picture: Herts Police

Potters Bar RSPCA needs homes for hundreds of horses

Lily, 4, is looking for a new home. Picture: RSPCA.

North Herts man arrested on suspicion of rape after wanted appeal

A 33-year-old man from the North Herts area has been arrested by police in connection with a series of offences including rape following a wanted appeal. Picture: Helen Drake

Man dies on Stevenage building site after cardiac arrest

Essex and Herts Air Ambulance attended Wedgwood Way in Stevenage, but sadly the man passed away. Picture: Essex and Herts Air Aimbulance Trust

Man reportedly punched for refusing to hand over mobile in Hitchin

Police are appealing for information and witnesses following an attempted robbery in Hitchin's Market Place. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists