Stevenage woman set to swim the equivalent of the English Channel for Diabetes UK

PUBLISHED: 10:02 23 February 2020

Sarah will swim the equivilent of the English Channel for Diabetes UK. Picture; Sarah Kimpton

Sarah will swim the equivilent of the English Channel for Diabetes UK. Picture; Sarah Kimpton

Archant

A teacher from Stevenage is set to swim the distance equivalent to the English Channel for a diabetes charity, after the condition had a "big impact on her family".

Sarah Kimpton is taking on the swimming challenge as both herself and her nephew George have been diagnosed with different types of diabetes. Picture: Sarah KimptonSarah Kimpton is taking on the swimming challenge as both herself and her nephew George have been diagnosed with different types of diabetes. Picture: Sarah Kimpton

Sarah Kimpton was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes three years ago, and says it has impacted her both physically and mentally.

Her father also lives with type 2 - as did her late grandmother - and her 13-year-old nephew George was diagnosed with type 1 around four years ago.

The 42-year-old is taking on Swim22 - the swimming challenge of the year - between February 22 and May 22.

Sarah said: "Diabetes has had a big impact on our family for a number of years and when I saw the challenge I decided this was something I really wanted to do.

"I'm really positive about Swim22 and while I hope it will help me physically with getting fit and active, I think the lengths will really support me with the psychological side of managing the condition.

"It's tough at times, so I'm very happy to support Diabetes UK. I'm really in awe of George and the way he lives with type 1 diabetes.

"He is really keen to become a doctor when he grows up and he wants to find a cure for this condition when he does."

Diabetes is a condition where there is too much glucose in the blood because the body cannot use it properly. If not managed well, both type 1 and type 2 diabetes can lead to devastating complications, including sight loss, amputation, kidney failure and stroke.

There are an estimated 4.8 million people living with diabetes in the UK.

Teresa Strange, Diabetes UK Eastern Fundraiser, said: "We are delighted that Sarah is making a splash for Diabetes UK. The lengths that she is going to will bring us closer to our vision of a world where diabetes can do no harm.

"Swim22 is perfect if you want to challenge yourself to get fitter at your own pace and in your own time.

"You can swim in your local pool alone or, better still, get your family, friends and colleagues involved.

"Our dedicated team will be on hand to support you from start to finish."

To support Sarah, go to swim22.diabetes.org.uk/pages/sarah-54.

