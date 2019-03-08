Stevenage deputy headteacher to retire after more than two decades

The deputy head of a Stevenage school, who could be described as "a piece of the furniture", is retiring after more than two decades of service.

After 26 years at Nobel School, Barry Burningham will leave once the summer term ends.

Mr Burningham has worked in Hertfordshire for 31 years, but says he "felt that I had arrived home" once he joined Nobel. "I guess I might be described as 'a piece of the furniture", he said.

He credits the relationships he built with Stevenage families and the community over the years as motivation for staying at the school.

Despite retiring from full-time teaching, Mr Burningham is keeping himself busy with big plans for the school's alumni programme, the Nobel Network.

Nobel School has applied for Lottery Heritage funding to build an archive of the school's history. Stevenage Museum is also partnering with the school to contribute to the development of the archive.

Ex-students are also being encouraged to chip in. Inside the school, 60 new 'What am I doing now posters?' have been put up to inspire current students.

Mr Burningham said: "It is so fantastic to find out what Nobelians are doing now and there is a diverse range of careers and experiences that they have become involved in.

"I hope that by reconnecting, our current young people may be inspired and impacted positively by those that have gone before them."

The school is organising a reunion for Saturday, July 13, between 10am and 2pm. Former Nobel students are encouraged to register for the event and bring any old photos or mementoes with them.

Mr Burningham will be enjoying the events at the reunion himself, with a tour, refreshments and opportunities to catch up all promised.

"I am really hoping to see as many Nobelians as I can. I really want to grow the network," he added.

Alumni are encouraged to attend and contact others to raise awareness of this event. To register for July's Nobel Network event see https://tinyurl.com/Nobel-Reunion.

To register for the Nobel Network Database and receive future newsletters, email alumni@nobel.herts.sch.uk