Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News

New defibrillators installed across Stevenage

Author Picture Icon

Maya Derrick

Published: 1:12 PM July 8, 2021   
Inside one of Stevenage's five new defibrillators, which have been installed across the Chells areas of the town

Inside one of Stevenage's five new defibrillators, which have been installed across the Chells and Chells Manor areas of the town - Credit: Robin Parker

Five new defibrillators have been installed across the Chells and Chells Manor areas of Stevenage. 

The Automatic External Defibrillators - or AEDs, for short - have been organised and by six Stevenage Liberal Democrat councillors - Julie Ashley-Wren, Stephen Booth, Andy McGuinness, Robin Parker, Graham Snell, Tom Wren.

Six Stevenage Liberal Democrat councillors organised and funded the defibrillators across Chells and Chells Manor

Six Stevenage Liberal Democrat councillors - Julie Ashley-Wren, Stephen Booth, Andy McGuinness, Robin Parker, Graham Snell, Tom Wren - organised and funded the defibrillators across Chells and Chells Manor - Credit: Robin Parker

Installed at five sites across Chells and Chells Manor, the AEDs can be found and accessed 24 hours a day, seven days a week from the following locations:

  • Entrance to Chells Manor Community Centre, Emperor's Gate
  • Outside Gill's store, Mobbsbury Way
  • Entrance to Timebridge Community Centre, Mobbsbury Way
  • Outside wall of Gangnam Restaurant, The Glebe
  • Entrance to Chells Park Pavilion, off Gresley Way

The six councillors are also hoping to provide two more defibrillators in the area later this year, which would make a total of seven.

You may also want to watch:

Cllr Robin Parker is the leader of the Liberal Democrats on SBC and represents the Manor Ward, as well as acting as county councillor for Chells Division.

He said that the reception for the defibrillators from residents in Chells and Chells Manor has been overwhelmingly positive: “There has been a lot of work involved and it has taken about 3 years to get to this stage with our project. Many thanks to SBC officers for their enormous help in bringing this project to fruition.

Most Read

  1. 1 Emergency services attend scene of Stevenage crash
  2. 2 Dog and owner receive 'serious bite wounds' during attack in Stevenage park
  3. 3 'I was just waiting for it to explode': Hero lorry driver praised for efforts after devastating fire
  1. 4 Government looking for rightful heirs to 160 unclaimed Herts inheritances
  2. 5 Black Panther and Aladdin on screen at free outdoor cinema coming to Stevenage
  3. 6 Murder trial teens 'stabbed and killed' Christopher Hewett on sister's doorstep
  4. 7 Arrest made in Great Ashby after suspected driving offence
  5. 8 Town centre roadworks will 'play havoc' with business recovery, says BID
  6. 9 Grief behind family charity urging others to seek help
  7. 10 Flasher exposes himself to teenage girl in broad daylight

“Safety of residents has always been a major consideration of the Lib Dem group and the defibrillators are one more example of that concern in action.”

Robin added that he hopes the AEDs are not needed often but, if needed, to follow the below steps:

  • Call 999
  • Give the defibrillator location
  • You will be told the access code
  • Use that code to open the yellow defibrillator cabinet
  • Follow the spoken instructions from the defibrillator

"The defibrillator from inside the cabinet can be taken to the exact place where it is needed.

"This will enable possible life saving action to be taken before the arrival of the emergency services," he said.

After use, the defibrillator should be returned via SBC's Community Development team, who can be contacted on 01438 242 242.

Other defibrillators are available throughout Stevenage, but may not be publicly available 24/7.

Stevenage News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Plumes of smoke bellow from the trailer of a lorry which burst into flames in Hitchin earlier today (July 5)

Updated

Fire crews tackle lorry blaze in Hitchin

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
A speed restriction is in place on trains between Royston and Cambridge. Picture: Nick Gill

Updated

Emergency services attend incident at Stevenage train station

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Overgrown footpath 030, which links Haycroft Road and Whitesmead Road in Stevenage

Hertfordshire County Council

Resident speaks of lack of maintenance to Stevenage right of way

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
A view of Lytton Way in Stevenage taken from the bridge

Hertfordshire County Council

Safety concerns over 'premature' road changes

Louise McEvoy

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus