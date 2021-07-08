New defibrillators installed across Stevenage

Published: 1:12 PM July 8, 2021

Inside one of Stevenage's five new defibrillators, which have been installed across the Chells and Chells Manor areas of the town - Credit: Robin Parker

Five new defibrillators have been installed across the Chells and Chells Manor areas of Stevenage.

The Automatic External Defibrillators - or AEDs, for short - have been organised and by six Stevenage Liberal Democrat councillors - Julie Ashley-Wren, Stephen Booth, Andy McGuinness, Robin Parker, Graham Snell, Tom Wren.

Installed at five sites across Chells and Chells Manor, the AEDs can be found and accessed 24 hours a day, seven days a week from the following locations:

Entrance to Chells Manor Community Centre, Emperor's Gate

Outside Gill's store, Mobbsbury Way

Entrance to Timebridge Community Centre, Mobbsbury Way

Outside wall of Gangnam Restaurant, The Glebe

Entrance to Chells Park Pavilion, off Gresley Way

The six councillors are also hoping to provide two more defibrillators in the area later this year, which would make a total of seven.

Cllr Robin Parker is the leader of the Liberal Democrats on SBC and represents the Manor Ward, as well as acting as county councillor for Chells Division.

He said that the reception for the defibrillators from residents in Chells and Chells Manor has been overwhelmingly positive: “There has been a lot of work involved and it has taken about 3 years to get to this stage with our project. Many thanks to SBC officers for their enormous help in bringing this project to fruition.

“Safety of residents has always been a major consideration of the Lib Dem group and the defibrillators are one more example of that concern in action.”

Robin added that he hopes the AEDs are not needed often but, if needed, to follow the below steps:

Call 999

Give the defibrillator location

You will be told the access code

Use that code to open the yellow defibrillator cabinet

Follow the spoken instructions from the defibrillator

"The defibrillator from inside the cabinet can be taken to the exact place where it is needed.

"This will enable possible life saving action to be taken before the arrival of the emergency services," he said.

After use, the defibrillator should be returned via SBC's Community Development team, who can be contacted on 01438 242 242.

Other defibrillators are available throughout Stevenage, but may not be publicly available 24/7.