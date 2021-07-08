New defibrillators installed across Stevenage
- Credit: Robin Parker
Five new defibrillators have been installed across the Chells and Chells Manor areas of Stevenage.
The Automatic External Defibrillators - or AEDs, for short - have been organised and by six Stevenage Liberal Democrat councillors - Julie Ashley-Wren, Stephen Booth, Andy McGuinness, Robin Parker, Graham Snell, Tom Wren.
Installed at five sites across Chells and Chells Manor, the AEDs can be found and accessed 24 hours a day, seven days a week from the following locations:
- Entrance to Chells Manor Community Centre, Emperor's Gate
- Outside Gill's store, Mobbsbury Way
- Entrance to Timebridge Community Centre, Mobbsbury Way
- Outside wall of Gangnam Restaurant, The Glebe
- Entrance to Chells Park Pavilion, off Gresley Way
The six councillors are also hoping to provide two more defibrillators in the area later this year, which would make a total of seven.
You may also want to watch:
Cllr Robin Parker is the leader of the Liberal Democrats on SBC and represents the Manor Ward, as well as acting as county councillor for Chells Division.
He said that the reception for the defibrillators from residents in Chells and Chells Manor has been overwhelmingly positive: “There has been a lot of work involved and it has taken about 3 years to get to this stage with our project. Many thanks to SBC officers for their enormous help in bringing this project to fruition.
Most Read
- 1 Emergency services attend scene of Stevenage crash
- 2 Dog and owner receive 'serious bite wounds' during attack in Stevenage park
- 3 'I was just waiting for it to explode': Hero lorry driver praised for efforts after devastating fire
- 4 Government looking for rightful heirs to 160 unclaimed Herts inheritances
- 5 Black Panther and Aladdin on screen at free outdoor cinema coming to Stevenage
- 6 Murder trial teens 'stabbed and killed' Christopher Hewett on sister's doorstep
- 7 Arrest made in Great Ashby after suspected driving offence
- 8 Town centre roadworks will 'play havoc' with business recovery, says BID
- 9 Grief behind family charity urging others to seek help
- 10 Flasher exposes himself to teenage girl in broad daylight
“Safety of residents has always been a major consideration of the Lib Dem group and the defibrillators are one more example of that concern in action.”
Robin added that he hopes the AEDs are not needed often but, if needed, to follow the below steps:
- Call 999
- Give the defibrillator location
- You will be told the access code
- Use that code to open the yellow defibrillator cabinet
- Follow the spoken instructions from the defibrillator
"The defibrillator from inside the cabinet can be taken to the exact place where it is needed.
"This will enable possible life saving action to be taken before the arrival of the emergency services," he said.
After use, the defibrillator should be returned via SBC's Community Development team, who can be contacted on 01438 242 242.
Other defibrillators are available throughout Stevenage, but may not be publicly available 24/7.